Crystal Palace talent Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a target for several clubs this summer, with Southampton in negotiations to secure the youngster's services on a permanent deal - now or even next summer in a new twist - according to Sky Sports.

Rak-Sakyi, 21, starred in League One for Charlton Athletic on loan from the Eagles in the 2022/23 season, and made six Premier League appearances last term.

Southampton are in talks to secure a move and are hoping to bring him in permanently either now or in 2025, and Crystal Palace's preference for the youngster to be sent out on loan this season may defer their purchase to the latter option. Leeds, Burnley, Sheffield United of the Championship are all eyeing up a temporary deal, alongside Belgian side RSC Anderlecht and French giants Lyon, who share owners with Palace, as per Sky Sports.

Crystal Palace intend to send the youngster out on loan this season, and would prefer not to sell him this summer, meaning that Southampton may find their race troubled by the likes of Leeds.

Rak-Sakyi is in Demand

A host of Championship sides want the winger

Dynamic and pacey, Rak-Sakyi had left many impressed across his time with Charlton Athletic on loan from Crystal Palace in 22/23, where he scored 15 league goals and added a further eight assists.

Such impressive numbers at an early age, tied in with the winger making several Premier League appearances last season, have left several clubs joining the race to sign him, including the likes of Leeds United and Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht.

Rak-Sakyi's League One Statistics 2022/23 Appearances 43 Goals 15 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.1 Successful Dribbles Per 90 1.9 Key Passes Per 90 1.3

Southampton appear to be one of the only teams in the pursuit of Rak-Sakyi who are hoping to secure a permanent deal for him. The Saints remain in talks with Palace over a potential transfer, but other sides willingness to take the 21-year-old on loan falls in line with the intentions of Oliver Glasner's side, who are hoping to loan him out for this season, which may provide issues for Southampton.

Rak-Sakyi was left out of Crystal Palace's pre-season squad, boosting hopes amongst Saints fans that a transfer was imminent, but that has been alleged to have been due to illness instead.

Southampton Swap Deal Talks Ongoing

The club may send Shea Charles to Celtic amidst hopes of signing Matt O'Riley

According to journalist Jack Rosser, Southampton and Celtic are in talks over a potential swap deal to facilitate a move to the south of England for Matt O'Riley, with Saints man Shea Charles heading to Glasgow in his place.

The Denmark midfielder netted 18 goals and laid on a further 13 on Celtic's way to winning the Scottish Premiership last season, and has been followed fervently by Southampton all summer long.

Whilst Southampton were reportedly getting a bid ready for O'Riley this week, interest in Charles from Celtic boss Brendan Rogers has thrown a spanner into the works, with Southampton now ready to identify that interest into a makeweight for any deal with O'Riley.

Statistics according to WhoScored - correct as of 02-08-24.