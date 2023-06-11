Southampton could land a 'real asset' in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and help fill the holes left by James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Kamara is rumoured to be leaving Ibrox after five seasons with Rangers, during which he won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup. Kamara is a Finnish international with 50 caps and came from Arsenal's youth system.

Southampton transfer news - Glen Kamara

The Daily Record has suggested that Kamara is available for as little as £4 million, with Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas interested along with the newly promoted Sheffield United.

According to TEAMtalk, Southampton are also tracking Kamara this summer, along with a number of foreign clubs including Ligue 1 sides Rennes and Nice, and newly-promoted Serie A teams Genoa and Frosinone.

What has Jones said about Southampton and Kamara?

When asked about the reports of Southampton signing Kamara, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I haven't heard too much about this one. But I do think on the face of it, Glen Kamara could be a good signing for Southampton and with James Ward-Prowse going, if they're going to lose Lavia, if they're going to lose some figures like that from the dressing room... Kamara ticks a lot of boxes.

"I think he could be a real asset to them as they look to bounce back to the Premier League."

Would Kamara be a good signing for Southampton?

For the reported fee of £4 million, Southampton would struggle to get a better central midfielder than Kamara. At 27, he is just about to enter his prime years, too. Kamara is a deep-lying playmaker, able to pick a pass and dribble his way out of a press and should suit a team like Southampton who will probably look to dominate possession in the Championship next season.

The problem for the Saints lies in the fact that a number of top flight European clubs will also be interested in Kamara, making it unlikely he will accept a step down to the second tier without considerable wages. That being said, if he is convinced of the project and believes Southampton can make a swift return to the Premier League, then he may well be convinced.

The club still yet to formally confirm Russell Martin as permanent manager although progress is expected this week, meaning any transfer business will currently be taking a backseat for now.