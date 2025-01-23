Southampton are tipped to turn to Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl should they part ways with Ivan Juric at the end of the season, according to talkSPORT.

Juric replaced Russell Martin at St Mary's in late December, shortly after he was dismissed by Serie A club AS Roma. The Croatian coach has failed to win a single point while overseeing five games. The Saints are on course to finish the campaign statistically as one of the worst competing clubs in Premier League history.

Southampton sit rock-bottom of the league and have just six points from 22 games. Juric has only been with the club for a month, but it feels inevitable that the 49-year-old will leave when the season ends if the club's relegation is confirmed.

Rohl Could Replace Juric If Saints Go Down

The Sheffield Wednesday boss was on their radar in December

Rohl holds a frosty relationship with Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri and has asked for his £5 million release clause to be reduced. Southampton are said to have made the "massive" German their top managerial target after sacking Martin.

The Saints didn't want to meet the 35-year-old's release clause and instead opted to appoint Juric on a one-year deal. There is a break clause in his contract that can be activated if the club is relegated. They may return for Rohl should they indeed go down and call time on their Croatian tactician's reign early.

Rohl previously worked at St Mary's as an assistant to Ralph Hassenhuttl before leaving in August 2019. He's since been assistant to Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich and the Germany national team.

Danny Rohl (Sheffield Wednesday Reign) Games In Charge 70 Wins 29 Draws 13 Defeats 28 Goals For 100 Goals Against 111

Wednesday appointed him as manager in October 2023, and he's impressed in the role. He's overseen 29 wins in 70 games, implementing a high-pressing brand of football that kept the Owls in the EFL Championship last season.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 22/01/2025.

Related Sky Sports: Champions League Club Want to Sign 'Special' Southampton Star According to reports, Southampton could lose one of their most promising players to one of Europe's elite.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox