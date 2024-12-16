Southampton have explored the possibility of appointing Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl as a replacement for Russell Martin, but GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that they are unlikely to proceed with a move.

Martin was relieved of his duties on Sunday evening after a disappointing 5-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur. The Saints currently find themselves sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table and have picked up just five points this season.

On their return to the Premier League, it was always going to be a difficult campaign for the Saints as they aim for survival. The South Coast club are in a precarious position when it comes to attempting to stay in the division, and Southampton have now rolled the dice, sacking Martin at the weekend.

Danny Rohl Explored by Southampton

A move is now unlikely

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Sheffield Wednesday manager Rohl has been explored by Southampton in the last 24 hours, but a move has been complicated by compensation. It's now believed that they won't proceed and could turn to an overseas appointment instead.

Rohl's Wednesday side are currently sat in 9th place in the Championship, just five points off the play-off positions. the 35-year-old has done an excellent job with the Yorkshire club since joining them in 2023.

Southampton face Liverpool in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night, so it will be interesting to see whether they can have a new manager in place before then. In Southampton's statement after sacking Martin, the club confirmed that Under-21s manager Simon Rusk would be placed in temporary charge while they find a permanent replacement.

The Saints are next in Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to Fulham, and with Southampton being nine points adrift of safety, any new manager faces a difficult task to try and stay in the division. It could still be an attractive job for a potential Martin replacement with the squad being filled with plenty of young talent.