Southampton are unlikely to sign anyone before the January transfer window slams shut at 11pm this evening, according to the Daily Echo journalist Alfie House.

Saints are currently rock-bottom of the Premier League and look destined for the drop, although new manager Ivan Juric has managed to inspire more competitive performances of late - including a 2-1 win over relegation rivals Ipswich on Saturday.

The South Coast club have already signed 23-year-old left-back Welington, teenage central defender Joachim Kayi Sanda and attacking midfielder Albert Gronbaek this month, and had been linked with further additions for the final day of the window.

However, a late deal for Abakar Sylla collapsed with the Ivorian joining Serie A side Parma instead, while a deal for the much-linked Royal Antwerp striker Victor Udoh is yet to materialise.

And it now appears Saints' squad may be settled for the rest of the season, with Alfie House reporting that Southampton supporters shouldn't expect any more business from their club tonight. He told his followers on X:

"The suggestion I have received is not to expect Saints to move for anyone else at this late stage. Only two hours left of the window, big blow if they felt they needed it."

It makes difficult reading for Saints fans who will have hoped to see their side significantly strengthen heading into the remainder of the season. Although the club have brought bodies through the door, none have prior Premier League experience, and it's hard to imagine any of the signings turning their campaign around.