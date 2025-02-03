Southampton’s move for Royal Antwerp forward Victor Udoh could boost Leeds United’s chances of signing Cameron Archer on transfer deadline day, journalist Adam Blackmore has suggested.

The Saints have taken a step closer to securing Udoh after agreeing a fee with Antwerp, which could open the door for Archer’s departure amid interest from Elland Road.

Leeds have reportedly identified Archer as their priority target to strengthen Daniel Farke’s frontline but saw their loan bid rejected by the south coast club last week.

Southampton were initially reluctant to let Archer leave mid-season but may soften their stance now that talks for Udoh are at an advanced stage.

Cameron Archer to Leeds Latest

Late Elland Road move remains possible

According to Blackmore, Southampton’s signing of Udoh on deadline day could work in Leeds’ favour in their pursuit of Archer.

Archer, who joined Southampton on a four-year deal in August, has scored five goals in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.

The 23-year-old has started just once in Southampton’s last eight Premier League games and has now gone over three months without scoring in the top flight, last netting against Leicester in October.

