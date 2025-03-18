Southampton are expected to immediately axe Albert Gronbaek when their relegation from the Premier League is confirmed, according to Ouest-France, via Sport Witness.

Saints signed the Stade-Rennais winger on loan during the January transfer window with a €15m (£12.5m) option to buy, but the latest reports suggest that the south coast outfit won't be taking that up.

Ivan Juric Not a Fan of Gronbaek

The Dane has found minutes hard to come by

According to the report, the 23-year-old doesn't have the confidence of manager Ivan Juric, which has been shown by his game time under the Croatian manager to date.

Even though Juric was in charge at St Mary's when Gronbaek arrived, he has barely been seen on the pitch in recent weeks as Southampton get ever closer to confirming their return to the Championship following defeat against 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton need three points in their remaining nine matches to avoid being the Premier League's worst-ever team.

After starting and playing 70 minutes in the 2-1 win against Ipswich Town on February 1, Gronbaek played just two minutes across Saints' next three top-flight fixtures before then returning to the starting XI against Liverpool at Anfield earlier this month.

With no goals or assists, it's easy to see why the south coast outfit won't want to spend £12.5m to sign him permanently, especially as a Championship club.

Juric Wants to Stay at Southampton

The pressure is mounting on the manager

Even though he has lost 11 of his 12 Premier League matches at the helm since replacing Russell Martin in December, Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Juric wants to continue as manager in the Championship next season and be part of the project.

Southampton fans may have a differing view point though, with some sections of the St Mary's crowrd turning on the manager against Wolves following decisions to substitute Manuel Fernandes off at half-time, and bring centre-back Jack Stephens on late in the game when they needed a goal.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl was heavily linked with the job before Juric got it and is reported to be new sporting director Johannes Spors' top target for next season - he could be available for a compensation fee of £2m once relegation to the Championship is sealed.

