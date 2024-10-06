Southampton right-back Yukinari Sugawara was full of praise for Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu following their 3-1 loss against the Gunners at the Emirates.

It was a goalless first half in North London, before the Saints opened the scoring courtesy of Cameron Archer on 55 minutes. Their lead was short-lived, however, as Kai Havertz equalised within minutes.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka added to their tally late on to secure what turned out to be a comfortable victory over the newly promoted side. Mikel Arteta’s side remain third in the league standings after seven games.

Tomiyasu Praised by International Teammate

The defender came on as a late substitute

Arsenal’s Tomiyasu has been praised by his international teammate after a positive cameo in the final minutes of their win over Southampton. The 25-year-old replaced Thomas Partey with six minutes of the 90 left to play.

Sugawara, who joined Southampton from AZ Alkmaar in the summer, started the game at right back for Russell Martin’s side. He played 90 minutes before he was replaced by Charlie Taylor in added time.

In a post shared by Tomiyasu on Instagram, Sugawara called the Arsenal defender “the best” in a comment. Both players are Japan internationals and have over 10 senior caps to their name.

Tomiyasu 2023/24 stats for Arsenal in all competitions Stat: Appearances 30 Goals 2 Assists 3 Minutes played 1,654

Tomiyasu missed the start of the 2024/25 season with a knee injury sustained back in July. Saturday’s substitute appearance was the defender’s first taste of action in a little over three months.

Arsenal Handed Fresh Injury Concern

Kai Havertz has withdrawn from international duty

Following Saturday’s victory over Southampton, Arsenal have been handed a fresh injury blow. Havertz played the full 90 minutes, and was even on the scoresheet as he found an equaliser in the second half, but he has now withdrawn from Germany’s Nations League fixtures.

Germany will play Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Netherlands over the next week, but the Arsenal star will not be involved. They confirmed in a post on social media platform X that the 25-year-old has sustained a knee injury and will remain with his club for the international break.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt in the Arsenal star’s place. They are currently top of their Nations League group after two games with one win and a draw. They are level with the Dutch on four points, but sit ahead of their rivals on goal difference.

Havertz has had a positive start to the season with six goals and one assist in 10 games across all competitions so far. The forward joined the Gunners from Premier League rivals Chelsea back in the summer of 2023. Havertz signed a long-term contract upon his arrival, and his current deal runs until the summer of 2028.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.