The player has one year remaining on his current deal, so can start negotiating a pre-contract with foreign clubs in January.

The Saints could sign a youngster, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi linked with a move to St. Mary's.

Southampton full-back Jayden Meghoma is attracting interest from a number of European clubs, including the likes of Ajax, Anderlecht, Basel and Red Bull Salzburg, according to Sky Sports.

Meghoma has made just four first team appearances for the Saints since completing his move from the Tottenham academy in 2022. Despite this lack of senior experience, plenty of potential suitors are lining up to sign the defender, who has one year remaining on his contract at St. Mary's.

It's understood that the player is unlikely to renew with the south coast club, as he looks to find a new footballing home where he'll be offered minutes on the pitch. If he were to depart for free next summer, Southampton would receive a small compensation package due to his age.

Meghoma Attracting Four European Clubs

The left-back is open to a move

Emerging through Tottenham's academy as a highly-rated prospect, Meghoma, who has been described as an 'insane' talent, left North London for Southampton two years ago, signing an initial scholarship deal with the south coast outfit. Despite featuring extensively for England youth sides at various age levels, the Saints haven't afforded him the opportunities to establish himself at senior level as of yet.

Four appearances last season, all of which were in cup competitions, saw the teenager possibly grow frustrated, thus sparking the rumours that he may want to leave this summer. Saints boss Russell Martin opted to deploy Ryan Manning ahead of him at left-back, with the Irishman making 37 Championship appearances last campaign. Having now secured promotion back to the Premier League, game time could become even more limited for Meghoma next season.

With 12 months left until his current deal expires, the youngster will be permitted to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January. If the Southampton hierarchy don't sanction a move for the player this summer, he may decide to take this route out, running his contract down so he can walk through the exit door as a free agent next year.

Sky Sports report that Ajax, Anderlecht, Basel and Salzburg are monitoring "talented" Meghoma's situation, and are ready to pounce and land the bright full-back. All four sides may be able to offer European football, another potentially appealing aspect of making this step abroad.

Ajax's Jorrel Hato is being linked with a move to Arsenal, possibly opening a pathway in the Dutch side's team that Meghoma could exploit. Meanwhile, the other three aforementioned clubs are all said to be in the market for a left-back, to push their current options in this position.

Meghoma's Career Statistics (All Competitions Appearances 4 Minutes Played 341 Goals 0 Assists 0 Pass Accuracy 92.3% Average Match Rating 5.51

Southampton Chasing Palace Youngster

Rak-Sakyi is also wanted by Leeds

While the Saints could be set to lose one of their youthful assets, they may be about to acquire another. Martin is eager to strengthen in forward areas ahead of their Premier League campaign, and has identified 21-year-old Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as a potential option.

Rak-Sakyi is wanted by a number of Championship clubs on loan, including Leeds, but Southampton are reportedly set to offer £12 million for the England under-20 international. Such an offer would surely be too difficult to refuse for the Palace hierarchy, for a player who has made just eight top flight appearances in his career.

All Statistics via FBRef and WhoScored - as of 22/07/2024