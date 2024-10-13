While most fans lament the international break and the disruption it brings to their club's season, Southampton supporters probably welcomed the temporary relief from the struggles their team are having in the Premier League. But, for Jan Bednarek, it seems escaping defeat and disappointment is not quite so simple.

The veteran defender has been around the block a few times already, and has already suffered one relegation with Southampton in the many years he has spent with the South Coast club. Suffice to say, he will not be wanting to add another relegation to his CV, but at the current rate, it's hard to envisage Southampton having enough to survive in the top flight.

Now, Bednarek will be wanting to put his latest international performance behind him, too, after enduring a defeat against Portugal which was capped off by an own goal.

Jan Bednarek Suffers for Poland

Southampton defender scored own goal for his country

In the first of two international fixtures this month, Poland hosted Portugal in the Nations League, and ended up on the wrong side of a 3-1 defeat on Saturday evening. Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal a two-goal lead at half-time, but Piotr Zielinski gave Poland hope with just over ten minutes to go.

However, that hope evaporated in the dying moments when Bednarek put the ball in his own net to secure the win for Portugal. Poland will now be looking to redeem themselves when they take on Croatia on Tuesday night.

Jan Bednarek 2024/25 statistics (all club competitions) Stat Total Appearances 7 Minutes 620 Pass completion % 93.7 Tackles won per 90 0.43 Blocks per 90 1.88 Clearances per 90 5.65

In the match report and player ratings from Polish outlet Sport, Bednarek picked up a score of two out of six for his display, but was actually commended for doing his best on the night. The publication wrote:

"Probably the most solid of all the defenders who played against the Portuguese on Saturday evening. He brilliantly stopped Diogo Jota, who was almost one-on-one with [Lukasz] Skorupski. Unfortunately, an unlucky own goal must lower his rating."

Southampton Need a Win

Saints could go straight back down to Championship

Southampton are without a win in their first seven games of the new Premier League campaign. After winning promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking last season, the Saints appear to be out of their depth and will need to turn around results quickly.

It has been said that Russell Martin is now just one game away from getting the sack, with the upcoming game against fellow newly-promoted side, Leicester City, thought to be make or break for the young manager's future.

However, according to Jim White, the Saints board are not quite ready to call time on Martin's tenure just yet, and may show a little more patience and allow Martin to make things work this season.

