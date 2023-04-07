Southampton would be wise to leave Duje Caleta-Car out of the line-up against Manchester City, especially with the return of Erling Haaland, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite winning their cup fixture back in January, Jones fears for the worse when the two Premier League face each other this weekend, mostly due to the low number of centre-back options Saints have at their disposal.

Southampton news – Duje Caleta-Car

Despite giving away a penalty in a humiliating defeat to Grimsby Town, Saints manager Ruben Selles still ‘absolutely’ trusts Caleta-Car, according to Southern Daily Echo.

The defender has only played one game since Southampton's FA quarter-final exit and was branded as ‘very lucky’ not to receive a second yellow on his return to action against West Ham United, with Glenn Murray telling BBC Radio:

“Ridiculous challenge! He was never getting to the ball. He was so far out of position. He’s lucky to still be on the pitch!”

Maybe the former Brighton striker was right, and so there’s little surprise that Jones believes leaving Caleta-Car on the bench is the best decision, as he admits that his inclusion in the starting XI would not fill him with much confidence.

What has Dean Jones said about Duje Caleta-Car?

Jones has shared his worry about the prospect of the £40k-a-week earner starting against Man City and that his rash nature, shown against West Ham, merits him sitting this fixture out.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “Having him in the line-up wouldn't fill me with confidence coming into this one. Look, Saints have already beaten City in the cup, so all hope is not lost here.

“But let’s be honest, this scoreline could get out of hand. If Man City manage to highlight the weaknesses that do exist in this Southampton backline. Especially given Haaland is back, and that City have just produced their best performance of the season so far.”

Should Duje Caleta-Car start against Manchester City?

Unfortunately for Ruben Selles, Mohamed Salisu and Armel Bella-Kotchap are unavailable for selection, meaning his defensive options are baring thin as they turn their attention to the reigning champions.

Southampton have the fifth-worst defensive record in the Premier League this season and have conceded 47 goals in 29 domestic outings.

Caleta-Car is one of his remaining options, but Jones has his reservations and his statistics this season back this up.

The Croatian international has ranked 15th among his teammates for tackles per game with 1.1, alongside 1.3 interceptions per game, according to WhoScored.

These damning numbers are reflected by his lack of minutes this campaign as he sits well down in Selles’ centre-back pecking order.