Southampton are going through a difficult start to the season, and journalist Dean Jones has named two players that Russell Martin will need to utilise to make his system work, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Saints fans might have expected more early success after dropping down from the Premier League.

Martin's side got off to an excellent start to the campaign, results wise, winning three of their first four Championship games. However, the points on the board don't paint the whole picture, with late goals against Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday allowing Saints to narrowly get over the line. A last minute penalty against Norwich City also saw Southampton secure a point in a 4-4 draw. However, in their last three games, Saints' luck has begun to run out. Martin's side have lost three games on the trot, conceding ten goals in the process.

The former Swansea City manager has been open and honest with the fans in the media, admitting that his players and staff are struggling with the defeats recently...

"It's not for lack of trying we just don't deal with disappointment very well. As a group there is still so much scar tissue from last season here at St Mary's and unfortunately our season is being defined at the moment by how we respond to disappointment. In those moments our players need to be braver than ever and the only way to do that is to live and learn from those moments. I said to the guys 'if we are going to lose we are going to lose our way' being really brave and really aggressive."

Of course, it was never going to be easy for the Saints after losing a host of key players during the summer transfer window. Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento, Mohammed Salisu, and Nathan Tella were among those to depart before deadline day. Martin and his recruitment team, as a result, were forced to bring in a lengthy list of reinforcements, who will naturally take time to settle into a new club whilst also having to learn the manager's system.

The south coast club had some of the best players in the Championship before they were sold after they were relegated from the Premier League.

They need those two players to make the system work - Dean Jones

Southampton have been without Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens, who earn a combined £105k-a-week at St Mary's, for the majority of their Championship campaign so far. Stephens was made club-captain earlier in the summer and Bednarek has plenty of Premier League and international experience, so they are two huge losses for Martin's young side.

Jones has suggested that Southampton need the defensive duo to make their system work. The journalist adds that this week was a real chance for Saints to turn a corner, when speaking before their defeat to Ipswich on Tuesday night. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, it feels like they need those two to make the system work, but also to bring the team together. I mean, in someone like Bednarek, you've got an established top level defender, who's also a respected international player, so you're definitely going to miss him. Even at championship level, because he has traits that are difficult to replicate, and that makes such a difference. They need to get the Leicester game out of their system fast, and this feels like a week to do that. It's a really big time for Southampton to turn a corner."

Will Bednarek and Stephens come into the side at the weekend?

Back towards the end of August, Martin claimed that Stephens would be out for around seven or eight games, so a return this weekend would seem fairly unlikely. His leadership on the pitch certainly appears to be missing, and the Saints boss will be desperate to see him return as soon as possible. As seen in the table below, the sheer experience and time spent at the club means Bednarek and Stephens will know what's required of them to play for Southampton.

Selected Centre-Back Options Jack Stephens Jan Bednarek Taylor Harwood-Bellis Shea Charles Starts 190 196 4 27 League Games For Southampton 126 157 2 6 Age 29 27 21 19 Stats according to FBref

Bednarek was unavailable for the game against Leicester City earlier in the month, but he was fit enough to come off the bench on Tuesday against Ipswich. If the Poland international is able to play from the very start this weekend, that would be a much-needed boost for the struggling Saints.