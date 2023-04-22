Southampton will demand big money for James Ward-Prowse if he decides to leave St Mary's this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ward-Prowse departing the Saints at the end of the season could be on the table because of the possibility of relegation this term, with Jones stating that the midfielder playing in the Championship is "almost unthinkable".

Southampton transfer news — James Ward-Prowse

According to Football Insider, Southampton are ready to let their captain leave this summer if Rubén Sellés' side go down.

It'll come as a boost to Tottenham, with the same outlet claiming that the north London club are interested in Ward-Prowse.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Saints down the years, making over 35 appearances in all competitions this season, as per Transfermarkt.

However, Southampton may have no choice but to let him go if they're relegated at the conclusion of this campaign.

What has Dean Jones said about James Ward-Prowse and Southampton?

Jones can't see Ward-Prowse wanting to spend a season in the Championship but thinks Southampton would demand a huge £50m fee for the Englishman should their worst nightmare happen.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "His name is starting to circulate around a transfer and if he opts to leave, I am sure it would be with a heavy heart given everything he has done for the club. Saints will want good money for him. He is under contract until 2026, so you can easily see the club putting a value of £50m on him.

"But from the player’s point of view, a season in the Championship when he will be turning 29 is almost unthinkable. This is a player who has been trying to push his way back into Gareth Southgate’s mind and the England squad and we have a European Championship taking place at the end of next season.

"He feels like a player that could fit almost anywhere in the top flight. From Tottenham to Liverpool to Newcastle... I can see all sorts of different clubs and challenges opening up for him that could be appealing. It’s early days, so we do not know who will come in for sure, but there would be no shortage of interest."

Will James Ward-Prowse leave Southampton this summer?

If they're relegated, then it does seem like an inevitability. As Jones mentioned, the European Championship is coming up, so he'll want to give himself the best chance of making Southgate's squad by staying in the Premier League. As well as that, the Saints captain is also probably too good to be playing in English football's second tier.

After all, this is someone who's still in their 20s and has made more than 300 appearances in the top flight, according to Transfermarkt.