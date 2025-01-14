Southampton could face a fight to keep hold of Kamaldeen Sulemana after his recent revival on the south coast under Ivan Juric in recent weeks, with French side Nantes and Italian outfit Genoa both battling for his loan signature after a nightmare two years at St. Mary's - but the Saints want a permanent sale if they are to see the winger leave.

Sulemana wasn't fancied by Russell Martin earlier in the campaign, featuring in just 61 minutes of Premier League football under the sacked Englishman, but Sulemana has featured in each of Juric's three top-flight games as boss, including a start in their previous game, which was a 5-0 loss to Brentford. However, despite his return to first-team matters, Sulemana has been targeted by clubs from abroad.

Report: Sulemana Targeted For Southampton Exit, They Want Permanent Sale

The Saints could look to cut their losses on the former Rennes star

The report from Ouest France [via SportWitness] states that Nantes are interested in a potential deal for Sulemana, and are considering a possibility of signing him in the January transfer window in a bid to help them with their quest for Ligue 1 safety - as the club sit just four points clear of immediate relegation and a better goal difference ahead of Saint-Etienne in the relegation play-off zone.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 9 18th Key Passes Per Game 0.1 =22nd Shots Per Game 0.2 =20th Dribbles Per Game 0.2 =19th Match rating 6.03 28th

However, the French side want a loan deal before the window closes, though Southampton would prefer a permanent sale, which could throw a spanner in the works for both clubs.

Elsewhere, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport [via SportWitness] have stated that Genoa continue to see Sulemana as an 'ideal' target, even though boss Ivan Juric has indicated a desire to keep him after he scored against Swansea City in the FA Cup on Sunday. The forward is also on the Serie A club's radar, but Southampton will have to be wary of losing Sulemana, who seems to have forced his way back into the team under Juric since the Croatian took over the Saints on December 23.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kamaldeen Sulemana has 19 caps for Ghana, but he has failed to score in that time.

Sulemana was Saints' record signing in their January transfer window under Nathan Jones back in 2023, but he only scored twice in 18 games in his first half-season on the south coast as the club were relegated with aplomb - and after failing to score in 26 games last season despite their promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, his goal against Swansea was his first in Saints colours since May 2023.

