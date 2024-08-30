Southampton are now unlikely to sanction any outgoings before the end of the summer transfer window, according to Daily Echo journalist George Rees-Julian.

Jayden Meghoma officially completed a move to fellow Premier League side Brentford on deadline day, and with Russell Martin having a host of fringe players who could struggle for minutes, the Saints may have been hoping to offload some of their squad.

Further Outgoings Now Unlikely at Southampton

Maxwel Cornet deal is close

According to journalist Rees-Julian, Southampton are unlikely to finalise any further outgoings after Meghoma completed his move to Brentford. The Daily Echo reporter also adds that a deal for Maxwel Cornet is close, while the Saints could secure new additions for their U21 side...

"It’s not looking too hopeful with regards to further departures this evening following Jayden Meghoma’s exit. Cornet deal is very close. May take him a little while to get up to speed. Also expect a few new names for the U21s."

The Saints may have been hoping to get a few more players off the wage bill before the window slams shut, but their main focus appears to have been on getting incoming over the line.

Southampton Hoping to Secure Ryan Fraser

They are hoping to strike a deal

According to the Daily Echo, the Saints are hoping to secure the signature of Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser before the deadline. The Scottish international would add an experienced option on the wing for Martin, and he's already accustomed to Martin's style of play.

Fraser spent last season on loan at St Mary's, and the Saints are now hoping to bring him in on a permanent deal.