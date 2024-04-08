Highlights Man United are struggling to pay compensation for Jason Wilcox from Southampton, delaying any recruitment progression at the club.

Manchester United's pursuit of Jason Wilcox continues to drag on with the Red Devils so far refusing to pay the required compensation to bring Southampton's Sporting Director to Old Trafford - but the Championship outfit are said to be unhappy with United's broken promise, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

United's recent takeover news has dominated the club's headlines in recent weeks, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe completing his buyout of a 25% stake in the club - and that is likely to see changes in the summer.

Omar Berrada has been appointed as the club's CEO after making the short switch from inner-city rivals Manchester City, and now the club are focusing on recruitment chiefs - but that is proving to be a huge sticking point, according to Jacobs.

Manchester United's Pursuit of Jason Wilcox

Manchester United are in huge need of recruitment staff following their shakeup

Wilcox last week resigned from Southampton after United reportedly made a move for his services, but so far the Premier League outfit haven't stumped up the money needed to end his contract on the south coast and move him back up to the north west, where he spent a decade with Manchester City's youth academy before being offered a role of bigger importance at St. Mary's.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jason Wilcox brought in over £130million for the likes of Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Tella and Tino Livramento last summer at Southampton.

With Dan Ashworth in a similar predicament at Newcastle with the Magpies requiring £20million to release their Sporting Director to a competitive rival, United's transfer recruitment has been put on hold for the time being - though they can't afford to wait about ahead of a huge rebuild. Southampton aren't happy with the reneged promise from United which has seen Wilcox stuck in limbo, and United will need to rectify that in the coming weeks if they are to keep up with other European-chasing clubs and mount a strong bid of their own next season.

Ben Jacobs: Southampton Expect More Money for Wilcox

The deal taking Jason Wilcox to Manchester United is becoming complicated

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Southampton have expressed disappointment at the ordeal, claiming they wouldn't have given Wilcox permission to speak to United in the first place had they known. Jacobs said:

“I would expect Wilcox not to have to wait a year and serve out his notice, but it's clear that Southampton expect more money. “And their disappointment is not just over the number, it’s over the fact that they believe Manchester United committed to a higher number in writing. “And had they not done so, Southampton perhaps wouldn't have granted the permission to speak to Wilcox in the first place.”

Wilcox has been an integral part of Southampton's season, overseeing loan deals to bring Taylor Harwood-Bellis, David Brooks, Ryan Fraser and Joe Rothwell to the club, with the players incoming looking to have secured Southampton a play-off place, where they will battle in the lottery of the final four in a bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Why Jason Wilcox Would Be A Good Fit At Manchester United

Wilcox could be a superb addition to United's backroom staff

Wilcox was Manchester City's Academy Director for the best part of a decade; overseeing the development of players such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis and more. Whilst he wouldn't directly be involved with United's academy, he would have an influence in the development of their current breed of youngsters - and having seen Kobbie Mainoo, Willy Kambwala and Alejandro Garnacho start for the club against Liverpool on Sunday, it's fair to say there is a flood of talent at the club at present.

That, coupled with his adeptness at bringing in huge fees for Southampton's wantaway players in the summer following relegation to the Championship, means that he could well be perfect to ship their unwanted players away to other clubs to give the club a bigger budget.

