Southampton will need to add more players to their squad if they are to secure Premier League survival after clinching promotion to the top-flight via the Championship play-off final - but one player who seemingly won't be joining is former star Danny Ings, with the club reportedly distancing themselves from a move for the West Ham United man after learning of the striker's wage demands.

Ings spent three years at Southampton after a failed spell at Liverpool, notching an impressive 41 goals in 91 Premier League games for the south coast side as they recorded three bottom-half finishes, before moving on to Aston Villa in the summer of 2021. His departure coincided with a loss of form for the Saints as they suffered relegation in 2023, and with their return to the top-flight being confirmed, Ings has been linked with a return.

Danny Ings' Wages Are Too Much for Southampton

The striker was on the peripherals of West Ham's squad last season

The report from talkSPORT states that Southampton have been credited with an interest in their former star - but they simply will not pay anywhere close to his current wage in the capital and as a result, have distanced themselves from a move.

The struggle for Southampton is that he is currently on a reported £120,000-per-week at the London Stadium, and on top of that, Ings is thought to be keen on staying in London and fight for his place in the first team, ruling a move out.

Danny Ings' Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking, 2019/20 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 =1st Goals 22 1st Shots Per Game 2.4 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.3 =5th Match rating 7.12 2nd

West Ham are facing an uphill battle to offload Ings in the summer - with their ability to sell the 31-year-old directly impacting their plans to sign a new striker. Alexander Sorloth has been touted as a new target, having finished second in the La Liga top scorer charts last season - but a move for the Norwegian won't be on the cards until Ings can be shifted.

Reports earlier in the week had suggested that Southampton were 'closing in' on a move for their former talisman that could come to £6million, but any potential fairytale return looks to be unrealistic due to the aforementioned factors - which is of huge detriment to both themselves and the Hammers.

Southampton Need Firepower For Survival

The South Coast outfit need to add to their striking ranks

The Saints currently boast Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart and Paul Onuachu as their out-and-out striking options, whilst Che Adams' future remains in the balance despite his contract at St. Mary's coming to an end on June 30th, when his contract expired.

There isn't enough Premier League experience in their forward ranks, with main man Armstrong only scoring four top-flight goals in 53 games for the Saints since his move was confirmed in 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Danny Ings has 71 Premier League goals to his name and four decent seasons could see him hit the 100 club

Adams boasts the most experience in the division, but with other clubs looking at securing his signature including Nottingham Forest, Russell Martin will know that he can't rely on the former Birmingham City man to sign a new contract before he can attempt to sign a new talisman. Onuachu was a failed signing in their previous Premier League campaign, with his zero goals in 11 games after signing in January 2023 playing a huge part in their relegation, whilst Stewart is untried in the top-flight.

Ings could solve a lot of their problems up front after being deemed 'phenomenal', but he is currently unwilling to make the move to the south coast and Martin could look to source alternate targets.

