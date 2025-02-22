Southampton's disastrous season continues going from bad to worse, with Ivan Juric needing to be shown the St Mary's exit door, and Joe Aribo shouldn't be too far behind him. A bruising 4-0 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion pushed them closer to the drop, with just nine points from 26 games.

Joao Pedro (23'), Georginio Rutter (56'), Kaoru Mitoma (71') and Jack Hinshelwood (82') were on target on a dreadful afternoon for Juric's men. The Croatian coach replaced Russell Martin in December, and the loss to the Seagulls was his side's eighth in nine Premier League games.

Juric arrived at St Mary's after a short stint at AS Roma, where he was scrutinised for some odd tactical decisions. He implemented a pressing system on a squad that wasn't of an athletic crop of players and was shown the door after just 12 games at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 49-year-old has reached 11 games in charge of Southampton, but similar head-scratching tactics have occurred while with the Premier League's rock-bottom club. Starting Nigerian midfielder Aribo as a makeshift centre-back against Brighton was one of them.

Southampton's Summer Revival Starts With Ditching Juric And Aribo

The Saints pair need to go after Brighton loss