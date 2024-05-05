Highlights Paul Onuachu struggled at Southampton in the Premier League, but his form in Turkey has put the Saints in a win-win situation.

Onuachu's prolific goal-scoring record in Belgium contrasted with his lack of success in the Premier League.

Southampton face a dilemma on whether to keep Onuachu as his form improves or sell him whilst his stock is high, especially considering their playing style.

Southampton's signing of Paul Onuachu didn't go to plan so far after they brought him to the south coast last January for £18m, making 11 appearances for the Saints before their relegation and scoring no goals.

But after a loan spell at Turkish side Trabzonspor, their forgotten man could have landed them in a win-win situation thanks to his superb form at Papara Park, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Onuachu was a real threat in the Belgian Pro League for Genk, notching 79 goals in 114 league games - including a 33-goal haul in 2020/21, a campaign that saw Genk miss out on the league title by a single point. His proficiency in front of goal forced Sotuhampton's hand into making a move for his services whilst Nathan Jones was still at the club, but just 11 league appearances later, the club went on to suffer relegation - with Onuachu spending the current campaign in Turkey.

But despite a superb start to life in claret and blue, Onuachu hadn't scored a single goal since early January due to Africa Cup of Nations commitments and an injury. However, his hat-trick and an assist against Gaziantep on Sunday showed that he was back - and with the striker in good form, it has landed the Saints in a win-win situation, according to Jones.

Paul Onuachu's Spell at Trabzonspor

The Nigerian striker has found his feet in the Turkish Super Lig

Onuachu scored a goal in his first three games for Trabzonspor, and with nine goals in his first 15 league games, he looked to be an astute signing by the north coast outfit. However, his call-up to Nigeria's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations - despite playing just five minutes of action - ruled him out of a subsequent six games, in which Trabzonspor picked up just four points.

Southampton would have been fearing the worst with Onuachu then picking up a forearm fracture, as their 6 ft 8 January buy looked to be an awful bit of business; but he showed at the weekend that he is back to his best.

If the Saints do go up, Onuachu may get a second chance to impress but whether he suits Russell Martin's style of football remains to be seen - though he could be a valuable asset in a league that lower-ranked teams can find success in direct football.

Jones: Southampton in "Win-Win" Situation Over Onuachu

Saints have a strong hand when it comes to deciding Onuachu's future

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist stated that Southampton have a big call to make regarding his future - with a decision to be made over using a striker in full confidence or cashing in on him whilst his stocks are high. Jones said:

"Saints have a big call to make on Onuachu and it could be a win-win situation. He banged in a hat-trick on his return from injury in Turkey and all of a sudden his critics have had to go quiet. His goals return has been pretty good this season and that’s good news for the Saints. "If they decide to recall him then they have a striker with renewed confidence and drive, but if they decide he still doesn’t fit their style then at least the potential of a transfer can be considered more feasible because he has shown he would hold decent value in the market. "Trabzonspor might not be able to afford him and want a second season on loan, but that’s a situation I’m not sure Saints would really benefit from.”

Paul Onuachu's Chances of Starring at Southampton

A chance in manager could be the sticking point

Southampton have used Adam Armstrong and Che Adams as their main two strikers this season, and their nimble, technical build differs massively from how Onuachu operates. Martin's attacking, possession-heavy style of play suits players who are quick off the mark and Onuachu may not fit in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul Onuachu has three goals in 21 caps for the Nigeria national football team.

But if the Saints are chasing a late goal, his height could prove invaluable, regardless of which division they are in.

An overall tally of 176 goals in 360 games throughout his professional club career means that Onuachu evidently knows how to score goals, though the Premier League is considered the toughest league in the world and it would take Onuachu at his best to succeed in the English top-flight.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-05-24.