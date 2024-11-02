Key Takeaways Armstrong's goal secured Southampton's first Premier League victory of the season.

Beto thought he scored for Everton, but VAR disallowed his last-minute goal.

Southampton and Everton had a cagey match, showing a lack of quality in both teams.

Southampton won their first Premier League game of the season with a tight 1-0 win over Everton. As they did during last week's 1-0 defeat away to Manchester City, the Saints started the game with five at the back. The first half was a nervy affair, with both sides making mistakes. Cameron Archer had the Saints' best chance, with his pace allowing him to take on Flynn Downes's pass into the box, but he shot narrowly wide as both sides went into the break 0-0.

As the game went into the last half-hour and Southampton reverted to a back four, the atmosphere of the game had not changed, pointing to the heavy suggestion that both teams were short on quality. Everton came very close when Aaron Ramsdale somehow clawed away a header from Michael Keane.

The Toffees began to turn the screw, with Beto hitting the bar, but with five minutes left, Yukinari Sugawara crossed in for Adam Armstrong to score. Then, in the final minutes, the game had its biggest drama, when VAR had a long assessment of Beto's last dash goal, which was eventually given as offside, much to the relief of Southampton. The result handed Russell Martin's side their first victory of the campaign.

Southampton Everton Statistics Southampton Statistic Everton 65% Possession 35% 9 Shots 16 2 Shots on target 5 3 Corners 6 5 Saves 1 2 Yellow cards 2

Match Highlights

Southampton Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 8/10

Unusually sloppy with the ball at his feet on occasions in the first-half, but made a number of saves including a great stop to deny Keane in the second-half that proved pivotal as his side picked up their first win of the season.

Kyle Walker-Peters - 6/10

One of Southampton's better performers, although the bar was not as high as the Saints would have liked. Put in some decent crosses.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - 6/10

Followed up with another battling performance, having faired well at the Etihad.

Jan Bednarek - 6/10

Had to stand tall on several occasions as Everton began to ask pressing questions of the home team.

Jack Stephens - 6/10

His experience was required to keep Southampton in the game.

Ryan Manning - 6/10

Got forward in the wing back position but was denied a few opportunities at goal by a few deflections.

Flynn Downes - 6/10

AnotherSouthampton fans would have been happy to see Downes passing forward, which on occasion provided the home team with goal scoring opportunities.

Adam Lallana - 5/10

No doubt he was put into the starting line-up for his experience, but was caught on the ball too many times before being substituted at the break.

Mateus Fernandes - 5/10

Was lost in this game, which was crying out for some creativity, but Fernandes wasn't able to provide it.

Adam Armstrong - 7/10

Put in a few decent crosses without an opportunity presenting itself to the striker until there were five minutes left and he made no mistake.

Cameron Archer - 7/10

Made himself available and showed his pace can make him a handful for Premier League opponents.

SUB - Joe Aribo - 6/10

Brought on at the break for Adam Lallana and looked bright and able.

SUB - Tyler Dibling - 5/10

Looked lively when he came off of the bench.

SUB - Yukinari Sugawara - 6/10

Looked all over the place after coming on, but then put in the cross for Armstrong's goal.

SUB - Lesley Ugochukwu - 5/10

Brought on with two minutes left.

Everton Player Ratings

Jordan Pickford - 6/10

The England international would have been pleased in the first 45 minutes as he was largely untroubled, but couldn't keep out Armstrong's winner.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6/10

Relatively competent performance without anything to write home about.

Michael Keane - 6/10

Went into the book in the second-half after clipping Cameron Archer, and would have thought he had done enough to score when his header was somehow saved.

James Tarkowski - 7/10

In his role as one of Sean Dyche's foot soldiers, he stuck to his task as the game progressed and the home fans began to get anxious.

Ashley Young - 6/10

Tried to use his vast experience to galvanise his side to get a result without having a huge impact.

Idrissa Gueye - 6/10

Prompted and probed but like most on the field of this play in this game, did not particularly stand out.

Orel Mangala - 6/10

No doubt playing to his manager's instruction, he battled but, like the game itself, didn't show any notable quality.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6/10

Not a game in which he was able to take things by the scruff of the neck and show the quality he demonstrated while in a Sheffield United jersey.

Dwight McNeil 6/10

In such a tight game, there were few moments where McNeil was able to show his quality, but he still managed to display some wonderful crossing.

Jesper Lindstrom - 7/10

Showed his capabilities outside wide with a few very good crosses.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 5/10

Starved of service in the first period, as his role was effectively reduced to a high lying defender as opposed to a striker and brought off with 25 minutes to go.

SUB - Jack Harrison - 6/10

Seemed certain to score when he chipped past Ramsdale, but his effort missed the post.

SUB - Beto - 7/10

As equally starved of service as Calvert-Lewin before showing real life by hitting the bar

SUB - Jarrod Branthwaite - 5/10

Brought on for the final two minutes.

Man of the Match

Aaron Ramsdale

In a game so lacking in any real quality in any area of the pitch, the man of the match went to Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for one moment that denied Everton what seemed a certain goal and in doing so helped his side to their first three points.

When Everton centre half Michael Keane met the ball with a firm header on the back post, it seemed certain they would take the lead with a vital goal. But the former Arsenal man got across his goal and somehow kept the attempt out, much to the amazement of Keane and to the delight of Ramsdale’s Southampton colleagues.