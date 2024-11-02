Southampton will face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday as the two struggling sides go head-to-head at St Mary's Stadium. Russell Martin's side are yet to win since returning to England's top flight, while the Toffees are sitting just above the relegation zone.

The two teams faced each other earlier in the season in the Carabao Cup, with the Saints coming out on top on penalties after seeing out a 1-1 draw. It's the Premier League where Southampton have struggled, however, as they still seek their first three points. Martin and his team could see this weekend's game as a real opportunity as they face Everton, who have struggled on the road in the last few months.

Southampton Team News

Flynn Downes has been ill

Southampton faced Stoke City during the week, with Martin's side coming out on top, advancing into the next round, but they were without a number of first-team stars. Martin confirmed that the squad had been hit by illness, with midfielder Flynn Downes one of those who were unable to feature.

Southampton also have a number of longer-term injury issues, with the likes of Will Smallbone, Gavin Bazunu, and Ross Stewart on the treatment table.

Southampton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Gavin Bazunu Achilles 01/02/2025 Ross Stewart Calf 24/11/2024 William Smallbone Thigh 24/11/2024 Flynn Downes Illness 02/11/2024 Ryan Fraser Knock 02/11/2024

“I think everyone’s pretty much recovered, everyone trained today [except Smallbone, Bazunu and Stewart]. “I think Ryan Fraser is the only [new] injury concern we have after coming off early the other night. He did a little bit today, but we’ll have to assess him again in the morning to see if he’s available.”

Southampton Predicted XI

Martin will have been impressed with City display

Southampton Predicted XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters; Dibling, Lallana, Downes, Fernandes, Armstrong; Archer.

Southampton Predicted Substitutes: McCarthy (GK), Stephens (DEF), Manning (DEF), Bree (DEF), Ugochukwu (MID), Aribo (MID), Sulemana (MID), Onuachu (FWD), Brereton-Diaz (FWD).

Although the Saints were defeated away to Manchester City last time out, it was a valiant performance from the South Coast club. Erling Haaland struck early on, but Southampton didn't concede from there as they lost 2-1. Martin's side are likely to get more joy in possession against Everton, who often surrender the ball and sit deep.

Everton Team News

Garner has a back problem

Dyche has had multiple injury problems to deal with in recent weeks, with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, James Garner, and Tim Ireogbunam struggling. Branthwaite returned to the bench against Fulham, but Garner and Iroegbunam were unavailable.

Dwight McNeil also picked up an issue late on, so he could be facing a race against time to make it for the trip to Southampton. Michael Keane and James Tarkowski have been the chosen partnership at the back in recent weeks, so it will be interesting to see whether Branthwaite comes back in.

Everton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Tim Iroegbunam Ankle 22/12/2024 James Garner Back 14/12/2024 Youssef Chermiti Toe 23/11/2024 Armando Broja Achilles 23/11/2024 Dwight McNeil Knee 02/11/2024 Abdoulaye Doucoure Other 02/11/2024

Speaking to the media, Dyche has provided an injury update, confirming that Garner will be out for a while.

"Jimmy Garner is very unfortunate. He's got a longer-term injury. I mentioned last week about getting assessment from the specialist and they've advised to slow him down again, take him off the grass."

Dyche has also confirmed that McNeil has been struggling alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure, but both players have a chance of making the game.

"Dwight's got a chance. We're hopeful. He's done a bit of work with the physio team (on Thursday), so we're hopeful on him. Douc (Abdoulaye Doucoure) as well had a bit of a situation, but he's been out on the grass, so we'll see how that reacts (on Friday)."

Everton Predicted XI

Branthwaite to come in

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Doucoure; Harrison, McNeil, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.

Everton Predicted Substitutes: Virginia (GK), Patterson (DEF), O'Brien (DEF), Keane (DEF), Coleman (MID), Mangala (MID), Armstrong (MID), Lindstrom (FWD), Beto (FWD).

McNeil will likely be given every chance to make the starting XI after an impressive start to the season. The English winger has been Everton's most productive player in the final third, so if he's passed fit, he'll be keeping his place in the side. Branthwaite made his return last week and there's a good chance he will replace Keane for the Toffees.