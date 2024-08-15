A deal taking Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap away from the club to Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim looked to have collapsed after problems were picked up in his medical at the German club - but that appears to have been resolved according to reports, with the Premier League club expecting the deal to go through with talks continuing over his exit.

Bella-Kotchap signed for Southampton from fellow German outfit Bochum back in 2022, though his first season on the south coast ended in heartbreak as the club were relegated to the Championship for the first time in 11 years under a plethora of managers in a campaign of heavy and shocking defeats, winning just six games throughout the season. Bella-Kotchap underwent a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last season in a bid to experience top-flight football though it didn't go to plan, but having impressed throughout his time in Germany, he finally looks set to make the move to Hoffenheim.

Bella-Kotchap Move 'Expected' to Go Through

Any hiccups over a deal look to have been ironed out

The report from Sky Sports suggests that Southampton do still expect a move taking Bella-Kotchap to Hoffenheim to go through, despite reports that an issue was detected in his medical.

Sky understand that a minor knock was detected in that stage of the transfer despite talks having been ongoing over the past few weeks, and as a result, nothing was there to prevent the German from playing over the coming weeks. Talks are expected to continue over the £12.8million transfer on Thursday, and if it goes through, it will give Southampton money to spend elsewhere in the transfer market as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of a potential survival bid.

Southampton's Championship statistics - 2023/24, divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 26 4th Losses 11 =3rd Goals scored 87 3rd Goals conceded 63 14th xG 87.74 3rd

Reports earlier in the week from German outlet Kicker had suggested that their move for the Saints star was likely to fall through due to the aforementioned complications that had emerged in Bella-Kotchap's medical with a fee having been agreed with the Saints.

A deal looked to be 'significantly unlikely' despite the clubs agreeing terms, but Hoffenheim have a real lack of centre-backs and so that could be a huge reason for the deal going through.

Southampton Must Offload Defenders This Summer

Funds are needed to strengthen elsewhere

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor, Ronnie Edwards and Nathan Wood have all come in as options who can play at centre-back; with Harwood-Bellis being Southampton's mantlepiece centre-back signing from Manchester City - alongside Edwards and Wood being young backup options who will learn from the Saints' more senior stars throughout the campaign.

Bella-Kotchap's departure will leave Southampton slightly weakened at the back, but with the German likely on huge wages and with Jan Bednarek being their first-choice option with Jack Stephens also an option, there is little room for him to fit in behind a star-studded midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Armel Bella-Kotchap has made two appearances for Germany's national team

Adam Lallana, Flynn Downes and Ben Brereton Diaz have all made their moves to the club but Saints will need some more attacking firepower if they are to hurt teams - and having been ousted by Brentford in the chase for Fabio Carvalho, there is evidently money and a need for a new man to come in to boost their ranks alongside the likes of Diaz, Adam Armstrong and Kamaldeen Sulemana ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

