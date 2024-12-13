Southampton winger Maxwel Cornet could have his loan from West Ham United cut short, with Blackburn Rovers and Watford interested in signing the player, according to 225foot.

Cornet has started just one Premier League game for the Saints since joining the club in the summer, and is subsequently said to be frustrated at St. Mary's. With a desire to make Ivory Coast's 2025 AFCON squad, discussions have taken place about the prospect of terminating the former Burnley man's temporary stay on the south coast.

It's understood that West Ham are keen on sanctioning a permanent departure, with Blackburn reportedly keen on a deal of this nature, while Watford are only considering making a loan move for the ostracised figure.

Blackburn and Watford Interested in Cornet

Neither Southampton nor West Ham want him

Arriving in English football from Lyon with an impressive pedigree in 2021, Cornet enjoyed a fruitful debut campaign in the Premier League, scoring nine times in 26 appearances for the Clarets. With the Lancashire outfit relegated to the Championship, the Ivorian jumped ship, joining West Ham in a deal worth upwards of £17.5 million.

Not favoured by David Moyes and suffering from a series of injuries, Cornet has endured a torrid spell in East London, managing just 37 appearances for the Hammers across two seasons. Looking to revitalise his career, the 28-year-old joined Southampton this summer, despite a late attempt from Crystal Palace to hijack the deal.

However, a Cornet resurgence hasn't materialised, with Saints boss Russell Martin selecting the likes of Tyler Dibling and Ryan Fraser over the wide man, prompting journalist Alfie House to describe the addition as a 'bad signing'. Making just four appearances across all competitions for the south coast side, 225foot report that Southampton and the player are expected to mutually agree to end the loan spell prematurely in January.

The arrangement at St. Mary's hasn't worked out for either side, and thus both parties are understood to be happy to part ways. West Ham are also uninterested in re-integrating Cornet into their squad, and could look for a resolution next month.

The fomer Metz man may have to accept dropping down to the Championship to ensure he gets regular minutes, with Blackburn and Watford said to be the most likely suitors.

Cornet's Premier League Statistics 2021/22 (Burnley) Appearances 26 Goals 9 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.34 Key Passes Per 90 0.77 Successful Take-ons Per 90 0.66

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as 13/12/2024