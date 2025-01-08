Southampton are braced for cut-price January bids for defender Kyle Walker-Peters, whose contract at St Mary’s expires in June, journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed.

The 27-year-old full-back is unlikely to renew his contract after five years at the club, with Southampton set for a Premier League relegation after a dire first half of the season.

The winter window presents Ivan Juric’s side the last chance to cash in on their long-serving defender, who is expected to attract heavy interest in the remaining weeks of January.

According to O’Rourke, Tottenham and West Ham are among the clubs who have previously admired Walker-Peters, while Leicester are thought to be eyeing a potential move as well.

Walker-Peters Could Depart St Mary’s

Premier League clubs are lining up

Southampton are unlikely to receive a massive fee for Walker-Peters in January, considering he has now entered the final six months of his contract and will be available for free in the summer.

His versatility is thought to be appealing to Premier League clubs, as he is able to cover on both flanks of the defence, as well as further up in midfield.

Walker-Peters has been a mainstay in Southampton’s first XI this season, starting 18 of their 20 games in the Premier League.

The ‘extraordinary’ 27-year-old defender has kept his place in the team under Juric, who has deployed Walker-Peters on the left of his midfield in the last three games.

Southampton have yet to make any new signings in January, but are expected to do business later in the month to boost their chances of Premier League survival.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saints could target several signings to boost Juric’s squad and may be looking at two or three new arrivals at St Mary’s this month.

Southampton are 20th in the Premier League table after 20 games, having won just once on their return to the top flight so far.

Kyle Walker-Peters' Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals 0 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 4 Pass accuracy % 89.1 Minutes played 1,600

