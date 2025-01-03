Southampton and Crystal Palace could battle it out for Real Betis midfielder Sergi Altimira, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net.

Altimira has been a prominent member of Manuel Pellegrini's Los Verdiblancos team this season. The holding midfielder has made 25 appearances across competitions, but it was his breakout 2023-24 campaign when Pellegrini claimed the Catalan youngster 'saved' the team amid injury issues.

The 23-year-old has forged his way into Betis' midfield consistently and has been catching the eye in La Liga. A move to the Premier League could be in the young Spaniard's future. His club want to keep him at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, where he has three years left on his contract.

Sergi Altimira La Liga Stats (2024-25) Appearances 15 Goals 0 Expected Goals (xG) 1.38 Assists 1 Expected Assists (xA) 0.73 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.9 Accurate Passes Per Game 39.3 (88%) Interceptions Per Game 0.6 Tackles Per Game 2.1 Possession Won 0.5 Balls Recovered Per Game 4.4 Dribbled Past Per Game 0.9 Clearances Per Game 1.0 Ground Duels Won 3.6 (55%) Aerial Duels Won 0.4 (30%)

Southampton And Palace Set Sights on Altimira

Betis Will Only Listen To Offers That Exceed Their Expectations

Altimira is on Southampton and Crystal Palace's radars, but the two clubs must present a 'convincing proposal' to sign the 'outstanding' midfielder. Betis are reluctant to sell unless an offer exceeds their expectations.

The young Spaniard joined Betis from Getafe in August 2023 while ex-Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes called the recruitment shots at the Villamarin. He's been impressing under Pellegrini, and his form has earned talk of a Premier League move, although a departure isn't expected this season.

The Saints are in a dire situation, and relegation to English football's second tier is increasingly likely. They are looking to improve Ivan Juric's options in midfield this month, and Altimira's profile fits their needs amid a lack of a defensive midfield presence.

Meanwhile, speculation is growing over Will Hughes' future at Selhurst Park, and the English defensive midfielder is linked with Fulham and West Ham United. A replacement would be needed if Hughes were to depart, although the Eagles are preparing to activate a 12-month extension clause in his contract.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 03/01/2025.