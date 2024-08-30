Southampton are lining up a shock triple raid on West Ham United on deadline day to sign Maxwel Cornet, James Ward-Prowse and Danny Ings, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The newly-promoted club are looking to bolster their squad before Friday's 11pm deadline, having started their Premier League campaign with two 1-0 defeats against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Southampton Want Three West Ham Stars

Martin keen to land Cornet, Ward-Prowse and Ings today

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the south coast outfit are already close to securing Cornet on a loan deal, while they are still making proposals to bring Ward-Prowse to St Mary's a year after he left to join the Irons.

Meanwhile, Saints have already tried to bring Danny Ings back to the club earlier in the summer but could make one final attempt again today.

West Ham are willing to let the striker leave today and are also willing to pay a contribution towards his wages, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Southampton will have to make a really convincing offer to the 32-year-old if they want to land him today, given he has been very stubborn when it has come to potential landing spots.

Sources have suggested that Ings would prefer to stay in London if he is to leave, although he is in no rush to make an exit from the London Stadium before the 11pm deadline.

Southampton Set to Sign Ramsdale

Martin will land top goalkeeper target

As well as the West Ham trio, Saints also look set to complete the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in a much-needed boost for Martin.

Current number one Alex McCarthy made a costly mistake in the season opener at St James' Park which allowed Joelinton to score, and Southampton have moved to secure the statement signing of Ramsdale as a result.

The England international will move to St Mary's in a deal worth up to £25m, according to Fabrizio Romano.