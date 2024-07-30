Highlights Southampton have signed Ben Brereton Diaz but are looking for another forward to add competition.

The club is in need of a new front man and with Paul Onuachu set to leave, it has created space for another signing.

Prioritising defensive bolstering to begin with, Southampton have now also made midfield and forward line additions this transfer window.

Southampton have confirmed the signing of Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal to end his year-long spell in Spain and give competition to their front line - but GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that the Saints aren't done there with more striker targets sought-after - and they could bring one more in before the transfer window ends.

Brereton Diaz was linked with a move to St. Mary's last week, and having failed to stamp his mark at Villarreal in La Liga after his move on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers last summer, his semi-successful loan at Sheffield United last season alerted the Saints to his availability. Signing on a four-year-deal at St. Mary's, his six goals in 14 Premier League appearances was certainly impressive for a side that shipped goals left, right and centre - and so there is a palpable sense of excitement on the south coast.

Sources have revealed that he may not be the only striking addition at the club this summer, with Russell Martin keen on one more star to come in and offer competition.

Sources: Southampton After Another Striker Signing

The Saints are aiming to add to their frontline

GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that despite signing Brereton Diaz on Tuesday afternoon, Southampton will look to add another forward in the transfer window - with the former Blackburn man set to rival another former Rovers star in Adam Armstrong for game time.

His arrival adds a new edge to the Saints' attack, but GIVEMESPORT sources have indicated that there is a 'good chance' that the club will still try to sign another front man to offer competition to the Chile international and Armstrong.

Ben Brereton Diaz's Premier League statistics - Sheff. Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 16th Assists 6 =1st Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =5th Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =6th Match rating 6.80 2nd

Paul Onuachu, who signed for the south coast outfit in the relegation campaign under Nathan Jones, is going to leave the club, so it could well be that the club wait for his departure before they sign another front man. Onuachu wants to leave, and Martin does not see how the Nigerian fits into his plans - and as a result, they will need to find a resolution to that, which in an ideal scenario, would be for him to depart on a permanent deal.

However, signing a new forward is certainly in the works for Southampton, and they will take a look at any potential options that are available once it is permissible for them to search for a deal.

Southampton's Transfer Dealings Have Been Strong

The Saints have done a great job at bolstering their squad

Southampton have bolstered their defence first and foremost, which is the key for any side wishing to escape the Premier League relegation zone. Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town tried but ultimately failed last season with limited defensive additions to their team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton finished fourth in the Championship last season but went up via the play-offs.

But with Charlie Taylor, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ronnie Edwards all coming in, alongside Yukinari Sugawara from AZ Alkmaar, there is a level of top-flight experience, youth and quality coming into their backline.

Flynn Downes and Adam Lallana have been added in midfield, but next up was who would strengthen their front line, with question marks over who would come in. The first addition in that department is Diaz, though more signings will be needed -but as things stand, it's been a superb market so far.

Related Southampton Want to Sign Youssoufa Moukoko From Dortmund Youssoufa Moukoko has emerged as a a target for Southampton.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-07-24.