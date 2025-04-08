Southampton are eyeing Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard as a potential candidate to replace Ivan Juric at St Mary’s, according to TBR Football.

The former Rangers boss’ name has reportedly been mentioned by sources close to the situation, as Southampton continue their managerial search following Juric’s exit on Monday.

The Croatian tactician left his post on the south coast after the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League, having won just two of his 16 games in charge.

Juric lasted only 107 days at St Mary's and oversaw only one victory in the league – a 2-1 win at Ipswich back in February.

Southampton Eyeing Steven Gerrard

As a potential next manager at St Mary’s

According to TBR Football, Gerrard is not considered a front-runner to take over at Southampton after the season, with Danny Rohl, Liam Rosenior and Frank Lampard all higher on their shortlist.

However, Gerrard is the only one currently available and without a contract for next season, while Rohl reportedly has a £5m release clause in his deal with Sheffield Wednesday.

Gerrard, praised as ‘one of the best young English managers’ and 'England's greatest ever player', stepped down as Al-Ettifaq manager in January and has been out of work since.

The 44-year-old’s spell in Saudi Arabia lasted just 18 months, during which he led Al-Ettifaq to a sixth-place finish in his first season, before leaving them 12th in a 16-team league in January.