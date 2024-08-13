Highlights Southampton are keen on Christos Mandas who could cost in the region of £17m.

Mandas struggled for minutes at Lazio last season, making just 14 appearances across all competitions.

Southampton are also eyeing Panathinaikos forward Fotis Ioannidis, all while preparing a bid of £26 million.

Southampton are interested in signing Lazio and Greece goalkeeper Christos Mandas, according to Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb, who have revealed that Russell Martin and Co are facing stern competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Thus far this window, the south coast outfit have added the perfect blend of youth and experience to their squad with the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Adam Lallana, Ronnie Edwards and Charlie Taylor all joining the club.

An area that still needs to be reinforced, however, is between the posts. Martin and his entourage do currently have Gavin Bazunu, 22, and Alex McCarthy, 34, at their disposal, but they are still looking to sign another glovesman to ease their return to the top flight.

Southampton Eye Move for Mandas

The Saints face competition

Mandas, 22, is being eyed on the back of Bazunu’s long-term injury. After rupturing his Achilles tendon while warming up for their Championship outing against Preston North End, the Irishman is set to return in 2025.

Bazunu was Martin’s primary choice between the posts for the majority of 2022/23, notching 3,690 minutes before picking up his season-ending injury. His absence, however, puts them in a sticky situation where the ageing McCarthy is their first choice.

As such, TuttoMercatoWeb’s report have suggested that Southampton, alongside Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers, are interested in the once-capped Greece international, who struggled for minutes for Lazio in 2023/24.

Christos Mandas - Career Statistics Club Games Minutes Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Atromitos Athens 33 2,673 34 10 OFI Crete FC 29 2,610 41 8 Atromitos Athens U19 18 1,558 24 4 Lazio 12 991 9 6

Across all competitions, the 2001-born shot-stopper featured just 14 times, equating to 1,171 minutes, thanks to Ivan Provedel being the top choice. His lack of game time at his Rome-based employers could open the opportunity for a move this summer.

Elsewhere, according to FootballItalia, Gary O’Neil’s Wolves have made a substantial offer – one in the region of £17.09 million (€20m), which would be a significant capital gain for Lazio given they picked the shot stopper, who has previously been labelled as 'exceptional', for less than €1 million.

That report also suggested that, although he still has four years to run on his current contract, Mandas’ summer departure seems ‘inevitable’, with the Serie A outfit already seeking replacements.

Martin ‘Determined’ to get Fotis Ioannidis Deal Sealed

Poised to submit £26m-worth offer

From one end of the pitch to the other, Southampton and Martin are also eyeing a new centre forward before their 2024/25 Premier League curtain raiser away at Newcastle United on Saturday 17 August.

Panathinaikos and Greece star Fotis Ioannidis, according to bnsports, is being eyed by the Premier League outfit’s hierarchy this summer as they prepare for the trials and tribulations of top tier life.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 211-game career, Ioannidis has scored 51 goals and notched a further 15 assists.

A vital cog in his side’s Greek Cup triumph last term, Ioannidis plundered 23 goals and nine assists across 44 outings in all competitions, proving his prolific nature in front of goal – which is something Southampton could benefit from.

Per the aforementioned report, Southampton are readying a bid worth £26 million (€30m) for the Athens-born striker’s signature, while Leicester City are also in the mix. Though, Steve Cooper’s Foxes previously had an offer worth £23.08 million snubbed.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 13/08/2024