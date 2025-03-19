Southampton are interested in replacing Ivan Juric with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior after the season, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed.

The Saints are reportedly keeping tabs on the former Hull City coach as they plan for life in the Championship next season, with Juric unlikely to remain in charge if they are relegated.

The Croatian tactician took over at St Mary’s in December but has overseen just one Premier League win in his first 12 games, leaving Southampton further adrift at the bottom of the table.

The south coast club are 17 points from safety with nine games remaining, having lost their last five matches since their 2-1 victory at Ipswich Town last month.

Southampton Eyeing Liam Rosenior

Juric expected to depart St Mary’s

According to Crook, while Juric wants to stay at the club, Southampton are unlikely to retain him amid their seemingly inevitable relegation from the Premier League.

They have begun assessing potential replacements, with Rosenior and Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl among those on their shortlist.

Rosenior is believed to have admirers within Southampton’s hierarchy following an impressive season at Strasbourg, with the French side currently seventh in Ligue 1 and just four points off third place with eight games to go.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rosenior has won 14 of his 29 games in charge of Strasbourg, averaging 1.69 points per game.

The 40-year-old took over at Strasbourg last July and replaced Patrick Vieira, who departed by mutual consent after a 13th-place finish.

Strasbourg are now on course for their best Ligue 1 finish since 2021/22, when they placed sixth.

Rosenior, praised as 'one of the best young managers outside the Premier League', is under contract at Strasbourg until June 2027, having signed a three-year deal upon his appointment last summer.

Liam Rosenior's Strasbourg Record (2024/25) Games 29 Wins 14 Draws 7 Losses 8 Points per game 1.69

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-03-25.