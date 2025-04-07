Ivan Juric's imminent departure from Southampton means that the Saints are in need of a new manager to lead their intentions of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Danny Rohl of Sheffield Wednesday is their number one choice to take over.

Juric's poor record since taking over in the winter period has seen the Saints take just five points from 16 games, in what has been an incredibly dismal season for the club - losing 25 of their 31 outings in the top-flight as they returned to the Championship in record time. To add to the woe, Southampton have earned an unwanted title for being the earliest side to be relegated from the Premier League in terms of game weeks, with the previous record having been 32 games.

Sources: Danny Rohl 'First Choice' for Southampton to Replace Juric

The German has been massively impressive at Championship level

And with a new boss needed to replace the Croatian, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Rohl is their number one choice to come into the hot seat. Saints chiefs have been looking at new managers for a number of weeks, knowing that Juric was likely to depart - and Rohl is a name that is high in their thinking.

Crucially, he's appreciated by sporting director Johannes Spors, who came to the helm in February, and that could see Saints opt for a move for the German after his outstanding work at the Owls.

Danny Rohl's Championship statistics - Sheffield Wednesday squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 14 =10th Losses 16 =12th Goals scored 54 8th Goals conceded 61 =20th xG 58.61 5th

They have also discussed Liam Rosenior, who is now at Strasbourg - a club owned by Chelsea's Todd Boehly and his 'BlueCo' group - with Rosenior somewhat impressing with Hull City in the Championship last season before being sacked after marginally missing out on the play-offs.

There isn't any reason for Rosenior to leave Strasbourg just yet, with the north-eastern club surprisingly fighting for a Champions League spot in the Ligue 1 table, sitting fourth with six games to go and just three points from second-placed Marseille. But Rohl has also been impressive and that could sway the Saints.

Rohl Has Been 'Unbelievable' for Sheffield Wednesday

He's shown he has the credentials to excel in the Championship