Highlights Southampton and Leicester City are both interested in loaning Fabio Carvalho during the January transfer window.

Carvalho's loan spell with RB Leipzig didn't go well, but he still has potential and could benefit from a fresh start.

Southampton are also keeping an eye on Manchester United's Amad Diallo as a potential loan option to strengthen their squad.

Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho after he was recalled from his loan spell with RB Leipzig, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it would give the Saints an excellent chance of gaining promotion.

With Russell Martin's side just behind both Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the race to finish in the top two, the Saints might be looking to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window to give them a chance of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Carvalho is a player of interest to the Championship club, but he's likely to be attracting plenty of interest throughout the month. The youngster's loan spell in the Bundesliga didn't go according to plan, but a fresh start might be what he needs to get his career back on track and continue developing.

Carvalho attracting plenty of interest

With Carvalho unlikely to break into the Liverpool side for the remainder of the season, another temporary move away from Anfield feels like the only realistic solution. Despite a challenging spell with Leipzig, clubs are lining up ready to take the young midfielder on loan for the second half of the campaign.

According to MailOnline, Southampton are one of the sides interested in securing his signature on loan. However, fellow promotion chasers Leicester City are also in the race, and with the Foxes sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table, it could be more of an attractive prospect for the former Fulham man.

Fabio Carvalho's Liverpool career in numbers Appearances 21 Goals 3 Assists 0 Yellow cards 0 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 3/1/2024

Carvalho has found it difficult to produce in a Liverpool shirt, but the 21-year-old still has his best years ahead of him and has been competing with world-class talent for a place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI. A loan move during the summer was a smart decision, but it unfortunately didn't work out. It's not just clubs in the Championship considering a move for Carvalho, either.

AC Milan and Burnley are also potential destinations for Carvalho before the window slams shut at the end of the month. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that four or five clubs are knocking on the door for Carvalho and more are expected to enter the race during the winter window.

Related 5 midfielders Liverpool should target in January transfer window Five defensive midfield options Liverpool could look at to help boost their title challenge during the January window.

Dean Jones - Carvalho would rip it up at Southampton

Jones has suggested that a player of Carvalho's calibre could be what they need to break into the top two in the Championship and gain promotion back to the Premier League. The journalist adds that the Portugal youth international would 'rip it up' in England's second tier after proving himself with Fulham in the division. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Now let's be honest, as we look at it right now, there's only really going to be one place up for grabs. Leicester City seem to be looking like they will be home and dry. It's going to take a proper disaster for the wheels to fall off there and for them to not clinch the title. So if Southampton are going to pull this off they are going to have to continue this really special run of form. But if you get someone like Carvalho who's got an unbelievable record already of doing well in that league when he broke through with Fulham, he would absolutely rip it up if he was to go back there now. So if they were to pursue that and win the race to sign him, they will be giving themselves a great chance of going back up."

Russell Martin wants Premier League quality

Carvalho isn't the only player from the Premier League that Martin and his recruitment team are keeping an eye on during the January transfer window. As per Football Insider, Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo is a player of interest to the Saints. After struggling with injuries this season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him sent out on loan to gain further experience and play regular minutes.

Journalist Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Diallo would jump at the chance to play for Martin's side, so it could be one to watch for the remainder of the window.