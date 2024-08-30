Southampton are finalizing a deal to sign England youth international midfielder Noel Buck on loan from the New England Revolution, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The loan is until January and includes a purchase option. Norwich City also wanted to sign Buck on loan, but he's off to Southampton. He's likely to start getting minutes with their second team.

Buck, 19, has 57 first team appearances with the Revs, breaking out over an excellent 2023 season. He has made 13 appearances in 2024 for a new-look New England side with Caleb Porter in as head coach.

Eligible for both England and the United States, Buck has represented England at the youth international level since 2023.

Southampton won promotion to the Premier League this year. They lost their first two games of the 2024-25 season.