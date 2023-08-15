Southampton could look to replace their former captain James Ward-Prowse with West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes, though transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the 24-year-old will be partnered with another new incoming.

Jones believes that Southampton have a knack of sealing deals for those players on the verge of breaking through, and both Downes and another new face would fit that mould.

Southampton transfer news – Flynn Downes

Downes, who gained six caps for England U20s in his formative years, has struggled to assert himself as a regular at the capital club and could be on the move this summer in search of regular minutes.

The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg has reported that he expects the Brentwood-born star to join Southampton on loan seeing as the ever-reliable Ward-Prowse moved in the other direction.

And now, according to TEAMtalk, Downes’ current employers have now green-lit the move to the south coast.

The report suggests that, despite the midfielder’s long list of potential suitors, a reunion with his former Swansea City boss Russell Martin was the most attractive option.

Despite having four years left on his London Stadium contract, he has made just 35 appearances for the club, meaning a stint at Southampton may be the most appropriate decision for all parties.

What did Dean Jones say about Southampton and Flynn Downes?

Jones claimed that Downes is the perfect fit for a club of Southampton’s stature. However, he does expect that the West Ham player, should he make the move down south, could be joined by another player of a similar ilk.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think they can find players that have been well prepared to get to this level of football and that’s from coming through good academies and being on the verge of making a big breakthrough in the game, that’s the kind of player that they want.

“Obviously Downes, we know enough about him by now to know that he could do that. But I think that he’ll be joined by somebody else at that similar mould.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Every Done Deal, Rumour And Gossip

What next for Southampton?

Last season was a tough one for Southampton, though fans should hold high expectations for them regaining Premier League status at the first time of asking.

Luckily for those associated with the Championship club, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that their owners are preparing to make ‘ambitious moves’ in the present summer window.

Swansea City skipper Matt Grimes has been touted with a move to the club, per The Guardian, as Martin – once again – looks to reunite with one of his former players.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Grimes, who currently pockets £10k-a-week at the Swans, is exactly the type of player that the club should be targeting this summer.

Not only would he bring heaps of leadership with him but while Taylor believes the 28-year-would be able to take Martin’s blueprint on board and transmit it onto the pitch.

Interestingly, Grimes was once lauded as ‘unbelievable’ by Downes; and now, the two could share the pitch together once again.