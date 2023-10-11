Highlights Southampton fans were disappointed with their team's performance and some booed after their draw with Rotherham.

Southampton fans weren't too happy with their team's performance on the weekend, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why Flynn Downes has come out and questioned the supporters.

Russell Martin's side have shown plenty of inconsistency so far this season and their latest result against Rotherham was disappointing for the fans.

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League last term and brought in former Swansea City manager Martin to guide them in the Championship. The south coast club currently sit in 10th place in the table and are already falling away from the likes of Ipswich Town and Leicester City at the top. Southampton most recently drew at home to Rotherham who are struggling towards the foot of the table, and the supporters weren't best pleased at St Mary's.

Saints midfielder Downes addressed the media after the game, questioning why some of the fans were booing the side...

“After a performance like that, I know we should have won but we shouldn’t be getting booed off after a game again. That to me is mental. I get everyone wants to win, and we’re the same, but the performance and the way we played – it was weird. I get it, I’m a fan. When I used to go and my team didn’t win, of course, you boo. But when you are playing the way we are playing and dominate a game like that, okay we conceded a goal we shouldn’t have."

Although on paper, a draw at home to Rotherham isn't acceptable for a side who are looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Martin couldn't have done much more to set his team up to achieve three points. The Championship club dominated proceedings and had a host of chances to win the game, but the players couldn't convert often enough.

Southampton vs Rotherham Stats Output Possession 80% Shots 22 Big Chances 5 Expected Goals 3.23 Corners 12 Passes 737 (92% completion) All fees according to FotMob

Those fans who were frustrated at St Mary's on Saturday will certainly care more about getting results than anything, and Martin has to find a way to dominate games and play his style but ensure they have three points on the board when the game is over. It's not been a perfect start to life at the Saints for Martin, but it's clear that he's trying to implement something which is undoubtedly going to take time to work.

The players have to accept criticism at St Mary's - Dean Jones

Before their game against Southampton at the weekend, Rotherham had lost all five of their away games throughout the season, scoring just twice. Looking at the Championship table based on home games only, the Saints sit in 14th place, so the fans are bound to be growing frustrated at their side's performances in front of the Southampton faithful.

Jones has suggested that the Saints players are always going to try and protect themselves after a poor game and look to deflect the attention away from themselves. The journalist adds that the supporters have every right to voice their disappointment, especially after failing to beat Rotherham. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Yeah, I mean, players are going to defend themselves and try to temper expectations. But if you're Southampton, newly relegated from the Premier League after a very long time in the top flight and you're playing Rotherham at home, you've got every right to expect your team to go out there and put on a convincing display and beat them. Rotherham are one of the favourites to be relegated from the Championship this season. You try not to disrespect them but when you're a club like Southampton, the fact is that you should be winning a home game like that. And the players have to accept that and realise that they haven't met the levels that they should be at this stage of the season. So I understand they would want to kind of deflect that moment from themselves, but the fans have got every right to expect more."

Is Russell Martin's job in danger at Southampton?

Southampton have invested in plenty of young talent and lost a host of key players over the last few years, so to expect instant results under a new manager is slightly unrealistic. Martin needs time to continue to implement his system and allow his new signings to develop.

Read More: Southampton Did 'Approach' 43-Year-Old Manager Amid Martin Doubts At St Mary's However, Enzo Maresca of Leicester is in a similar situation. The former Manchester City coach has transformed the way the Foxes play and has had to deal with an influx of new players, whilst having his side sitting at the top of the table. This could be a concern for the Southampton board considering the club should be pushing for promotion, but Martin's job doesn't appear to be in immediate danger.