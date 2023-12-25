Highlights Southampton midfielder Flynn Downes has been a crucial player for the Saints, impressing with his physicality and composure on the ball.

The Saints are likely to pursue a permanent deal for Downes due to his impact and success since joining on loan.

Journalist Dean Jones suggests that there is a positive outlook for Southampton in securing Downes' signature, with West Ham possibly moving on from the midfielder.

Southampton midfielder Flynn Downes has been a key cog in Russell Martin's system this season, but he's currently only on loan from West Ham United. Journalist Dean Jones has now provided an update on their chances of securing him on a permanent deal.

It was hardly a surprise when Downes signed on the dotted line at St Mary's Stadium after Martin had worked with the midfielder during his time at Swansea City. Downes knows how Martin wants his team to play, and he's been a key part of their early success in the Championship this campaign.

The Saints will undoubtedly want to sign Downes on a permanent deal in the near future considering the impact he's made since arriving on the South Coast. The former Swansea man struggled to get a look in after joining West Ham, so Martin and his recruitment team could be able to secure a deal to land Downes for the long term.

Downes is one of Southampton's most important players

Although Southampton might not be where they want to be at the moment, with Ipswich and Leicester City the two sides most likely to finish in the automatic spots, it took Martin's side a little while to get going. The Championship outfit lost a host of players after being relegated from the Premier League and their current squad had to get used to a complex system from new manager Martin.

Downes has adapted seamlessly and become one of the first names on the team sheet for the Saints.

Flynn Downes vs Southampton squad - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 12th Assists 2 =3rd Pass accuracy 95% 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.9 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 6.93 5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22/12/2023

Martin has been full of praise for Downes at various points during the season, describing the midfielder as 'monstrous' previously...

"Flynn has been monstrous. Physically he is a beast and he has so much composure on the ball. His teammates really appreciate the role that he has because it’s so tough being that guy. It’s not a position that we develop well in England. We haven't really produced a world-class one. In other countries, they have players like Rodri because that role is vital when you are playing positional play."

Jones has suggested that it's now looking positive for the Saints in terms of securing Downes' signature on a permanent deal when his loan contract expires at the end of the season. The journalist adds that West Ham might be considering whether he can fit into their plans, but they may have decided that they've moved beyond the midfielder. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I actually think it's looking positive for Saints in terms of signing him. The way he's improving and the way he's playing is fitting with what they promised when he was signed. Now, West Ham will have an eye on this situation and be judging whether he can fit into what they're doing. But you do also wonder whether West Ham are starting to move beyond it and that Southampton is going to be a better fit for Downes. Whether they're at the top end of the Championship or back in the Premier League, obviously being back in the Premier League I think does give them the best opportunity of signing him. I think it'd be a great signing. And if the second half of the season goes well, and he feels part of it, I think his head might start to wonder whether that's where he should be."

Russell Martin eyeing defensive reinforcements

Southampton face a difficult task in securing automatic promotion to the Premier League, so reinforcements may be necessary in the upcoming January transfer window. With Mason Holgate potentially being recalled by Everton due to a lack of game time, Martin is considering adding another defender to his ranks.

Reports have suggested that West Ham's Ben Johnson is a target for Southampton. Johnson is comfortable playing on either side of defence, so he could be a useful squad option in the winter window. Kyle Walker-Peters is also attracting interest from the Hammers, so the two parties might look to figure out a deal if the Southampton defender is keen on moving.