Highlights Southampton are keen on completing the permanent signing of Flynn Downes after a successful loan stint.

West Ham United are open to cashing in on the midfielder if a bid meets their demands during the transfer window.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth understands that Downes has been pinpointed as a primary target by Southampton boss Russell Martin.

Southampton are keen on signing Flynn Downes after a successful loan stint on the south coast last season and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that the West Ham United star could become their 'priority target' if his employers drop their price tag.

Russell Martin and his entourage are looking to reshuffle the personnel in their squad ahead of a season back in the Premier League - and bolstering their engine room with a player that is familiar with the club’s culture and day-to-day running could be key.

Saints Keen to Land Downes in Permanent Deal

West Ham willing to allow midfielder to make move

Poised to push for a summer move to St. Mary’s this summer, Downes was a paramount figure in Martin and Co’s promotion-securing campaign. In 2,907 minutes of action in 2023/24, the six-cap England Under-20 international was one of Southampton's standout performers and, on the back of his displays, they are keen to sign him permanently.

According to GMS sources, Southampton have retained their status as the front-runners in the race for Downes, who made 37 appearances in all competitions on the south coast. Described as 'the best in the league' by Martin, the 25-year-old general is allowed to move on from east London this summer with a career-defining move inevitable.

Downes' 23/24 Championship Stats vs Southampton Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,829 9th Pass success rate (%) 93.1 4th Average passes per game 64.5 6th Overall rating 6.94 5th Tackles per game 1.9 2nd Interceptions per game 1.4 =1st Aerials won per game 0.8 =6th

With Downes' current West Ham contract expiring in the summer of 2027, Southampton would not be in a strong position when negotiating for the one-time Europa Conference League winner, but could still snare a deal before the trading period comes to a close.

The east Londoners hold a much stronger stance when returning to the negotiating table, however, as Downes penned a five-year contract when he rubber-stamped a switch to the capital back in July 2022 - trusted insider ExWHUemployee says West Ham value the midfielder between £15-20m.

Sheth: Downes Move to St Mary's is ‘One to Watch’

Ex-loanee among Martin's top targets

On the current state of play, Sheth suggested that Downes’ summer switch from West Ham to Southampton is ‘one to watch’, with Saints keen to get a deal over the line on a permanent basis.

Insisting that there is a gap in the respective clubs’ valuation of the Brentwood-born star, the Sky Sports reporter said that he could still be one of their primary targets this summer - as long as the price is right for his employers. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said:

“Flynn Downes is definitely one to watch. Southampton are desperate to get Flynn Downes on a permanent deal. There's a gap in valuation which they will have to work on before West Ham considers selling, but it is clear that Southampton would make him one of their primary targets in this transfer window. “He had such a successful loan spell last season and was a key member in that promotion season as well, so they will want to recruit him back at St Mary's, but the price would have to be right for West Ham.”

Southampton Eye Move for Domina

Martin would fast-track striker into first-team

With a return to England’s top division comes a need for additional firepower. Especially with the future of Scotland international Che Adams hanging in the balance, it would be wise for Martin and his recruitment team to add another centre forward to their ranks ahead of rubbing shoulders with the country’s biggest teams.

Initially, reports have suggested that Southampton attempted to land a free loan deal for Union de Santa Fe’s Jeronimo Domina - with a €1m purchase option - but their offer was not listened to by his Liga Profesional employers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Domina has racked up just shy of 50 appearances (47) for his Liga Profesional employers at the age of 18, notching five strikes and two assists.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Southampton have tabled a revised bid for Domina, with former Swansea boss Martin looking to fast-track the teenage Argentine into first-team proceedings.

Able to offer coverage in a litany of roles across the front line, the Union de Santa Fe starlet could play a pivotal part in Southampton’s returning season to the top tier, given that he is already playing senior football in his native Argentina.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored