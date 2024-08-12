Highlights Southampton are keen on Greek star Ioannidis and are prepared to make a £26 million bid to beat Leicester City for his signature.

Ioannidis has an impressive track record with 54 goals and 15 assists in 211 games, drawing interest from several clubs.

Saints are also eyeing Fenerbahce's Kadioglu, facing competition from Brighton & Forest for the full-back's services.

Southampton are determined to get a deal for Panathinaikos and Greece star Fotis Ioannidis and, according to reports, the centre forward’s prospective move this summer could cost Russell Martin and Co up to £26 million (€30m).

Ahead of their return to the English top flight, Saints have been busy over the summer adding new faces to their ranks, including the likes of Flynn Downes, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ben Brereton Diaz.

However, given the chasm between Championship and Premier League-level football, the former Swansea City custodian is keen to add top-level stars to his roster before their first top division outing against Newcastle United on August 17.

Southampton Set to Make £26m Bid for Ioannidis

A host of teams are interested in his signature

Athens-born Ioannidis, described as 'complete' by analyst Ben Mattinson, emerged as one to watch during his academy days at Greek outfit Levadiakos, notching six goals in 18 outings for the Under-19s. Featuring as a first teamer between 2017 and 2020, the now-24-year-old plundered eight goals before piquing the interest of Panathinaikos.

According to bnsports, Martin and his entourage are poised to submit an offer – worth £26 million (€30m) – for Ioannidis, who has three years outstanding on his current deal at Panathinaikos. The bid would eclipse Southampton's record signing of Tino Livramento from Chelsea.

Previously, Steven Cooper-led Leicester City had a bid in the region of £23.08 million (€27m) snubbed by the three-time Greek Super League winners. According to the Football Insider, the side from the south coast are willing to ‘do battle’ with the Foxes this summer in a bid to win the 2000-born striker’s signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ioannidis has notched 54 goals and a further 15 assists in his 211-game career.

Alongside the duo of newly promoted outfits, the report stated that Ipswich Town, Lazio and Sporting CP are also fond admirers of Ioannidis ahead of a potentially career-defining career switch.

Last season alone, the talismanic figure chalked up 23 goals and nine assists in 44 games across all competitions. Across that time frame, the striker started in 34 of those outings and was paramount in his side’s Greek Cup triumph.

Southampton ‘Entered Race’ for Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu

Martin and Co face competition from Premier League duo

In an attempt to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign getting underway, Southampton have also entered the race for Fenerbahce and Turkey full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, who is able to perform on both flanks of the defence.

One of Turkey’s standout performers at Euro 2024, Brighton & Hove Albion have made a £25 million-worth proposal for the Netherlands-born ace, according to Sabah, though his employers are standing firm on their valuation of £35 million.

Kadioglu - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Fenerbahce 203 18 22 22/0 NEC Nijmegen 70 12 17 5/0 Turkey 20 1 0 1/0

The report also states that Martin-led Southampton and Nottingham Forest are also knocking on Fenerbahce’s door before the summer transfer window closes for business at the end of the month.

That said, his current employers – amid a host of interest in his services – have plans to offer him a new contract. At the time of writing, the 20-cap Turkey international has two years left on his current contract.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 12/08/2024