Southampton manager Russell Martin could have a decision to make with Gavin Bazunu, as journalist Dean Jones discusses the prospect of bringing in Alex McCarthy, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Bazunu was forced to pick the ball out of his net five times at the weekend, which could be a concern for Martin.

Southampton news - Gavin Bazunu and Alex McCarthy

Bazunu signed for Southampton last summer from Manchester City for a fee of £15m, according to The Athletic. At the time, Bazunu was a 20-year-old goalkeeper who had just completed a season on loan with League One Portsmouth. The step up to the Premier League was never going to be easy, especially for such a young talent.

There's no doubt the Republic of Ireland international struggled, saving just 54.2% of shots he faced last term, the lowest in England's top flight, as per FBref.As mentioned, Bazunu shipped five goals against Sunderland at the weekend, and with an experienced goalkeeper in McCarthy, who is earning £50k-a-week at St Mary's, waiting on the bench, could it be time to take Bazunu out of the limelight?

Journalist Jones has now discussed the prospect of Bazunu being dropped, and he's certainly not against the idea.

What has Jones said about Bazunu?

Jones has suggested that he believes McCarthy will be expecting to be given a chance for Southampton after the international break. The journalist adds that Martin can't continue to select a goalkeeper whose confidence is on the floor, and it could be time for McCarthy to step up.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, when there are mistakes like that that seem pretty high profile and glaring, it's difficult for a goalkeeper because there is really no hiding place and you can't blame anything else but yourself. The good thing for Southampton is that they have got genuine competition in this position and that McCarthy is a good keeper.

"I think McCarthy will now be expecting to get a chance, to be honest, and you almost have to give it to him. Bazunu has done well, but you can't have a goalkeeper whose confidence is on the floor. You need to give him a different environment to rebuild that.

"Letting in five goals at Sunderland will have done him no favours at all. I know that dropping him also isn't going to help but you can't just leave your reserve goalkeeper wondering what he has to do to get a run out and I feel like he has to now turn this into proper competition."

Would McCarthy be a better option for Southampton?

In reality, McCarthy himself has struggled in a Saints shirt. The season before Bazunu arrived, McCarthy himself only managed to save 62% of shots, and ultimately, there was a reason Bazunu took his shirt in the first place.

However, McCarthy does have plenty of experience at the age of 33 in comparison to Bazunu, so if the Irish goalkeeper continues to struggle, then it might be a smart move to give him some time out of the team.