Southampton are edging closer to agreeing a deal with Newcastle United’s Ryan Fraser, according to journalist Mark McAdam, who suggests that a deal just needs to be rubber-stamped by the St James’ Park higher-ups.

Russell Martin and Co are keen to add firepower to their attack before the fast-approaching deadline and Aberdeen-born Fraser, 30, has been identified as their primary target.

Southampton Close in on Ryan Fraser Deal

Details yet to be ironed out with Newcastle

Having racked up 44 appearances for Saints in a season-long stint last term, Southampton are reportedly keen to snare his signature on a permanent basis after earning promotion back to the English top flight.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), journalist McAdam suggested that Martin and his entourage are close to agreeing a deal with the 25-cap Scotland international, who was recently spotted at Southampton airport ahead of a potential move.

“Southampton are getting closer to agreeing a deal with winger Ryan Fraser after he agreed a deal in principle to leave Newcastle. There are still some final details for Fraser to iron out with NUFC but he could become Southampton’s second Deadline Day signing.”

Albeit 30 years of age, the diminutive wide man proved to be effective for the south coast side last term, notching eight goals and a trio of assists, while his experience in the Premier League could prove to be invaluable in their attempt to evade a relegation dogfight.

Ramsdale Completes Deadline Day Signing

Englishman will stand in for the injured Gavin Bazunu

Should Fraser, once again, become a Southampton player by the end of today, that’ll be the second – and potentially last – Deadline Day acquisition that Martin and Co will complete.

With Gavin Bazunu on the sidelines because of an injury and Alex McCarthy showing signs of his age in their two opening Premier League outings, Southampton have signed ex-Arsenal man Aaron Ramsdale, who will earn north of £100,000-per-week on the south coast.

After falling down the pecking order in north London, largely thanks to the arrival of David Raya, the Englishman was keen to move onto pastures new to earn more senior minutes and, under Martin, he’ll certainly become their number one choice between the posts.