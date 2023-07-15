Southampton will be looking to bounce back to the Premier League, and Dean Jones names two 'failproof signings' they could make this summer, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints possibly didn't have enough experience to guide them over the line last season, so they won't want to make the same mistake again.

Southampton transfer news - Latest

So far, Russell Martin has secured two signings since arriving at St Mary's Stadium.

Ryan Manning, who recently left Swansea after his contract expired, and Shea Charles from Manchester City, have both joined Southampton this week.

Charles follows in the footsteps of Samuel Edozie, Romeo Lavia, Juan Larios, and Gavin Bazunu, who all made the switch from Man City to the Saints.

Manning had previously worked with Martin during his time at Swansea, so will know what the latter demands more than anyone.

Southampton looked to bring in a lot of young, up-and-coming players over the last few seasons, which may have cost them in their fight to stay in the Premier League.

Now, bringing in players with experience of playing in the Championship could be key if they want to bounce back at the first time of asking.

The Saints have been linked with a move for both Grady Diangana and Amad Diallo during the summer transfer window.

Diangana has spent a few years at West Bromwich Albion in the Championship, while Diallo enjoyed a sensational season out on loan at Sunderland last year.

What has Jones said about Diangana and Diallo?

Jones has suggested that Diallo and Diangana would be 'failproof signings' if Martin can manage to get them through the door this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I don't think you can go wrong with signing Diangana or Diallo in the Championship. They are failproof signings I believe.

"Saints have a lot going for them at this level. Players will look to them as a sure thing for promotion next season and they will want to be involved in something like that.

"The mood that brings, the momentum that it brings can really boost your career. So whether it's Diangana or Diallo, two players looking for possibly different things in their careers at the moment. But ultimately, they will both be getting a trajectory in slightly different ways."

What's next for Southampton?

Diangana and Diallo, who are worth around £19m combined according to Transfermarkt, will bring a wealth of Championship experience between them, which could give them the tools they need to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Diangana has played 102 times in England's second tier, whilst Diallo featured 37 times last term, scoring 13 goals.

Now, it could be time for Southampton to try desperately to keep hold of some of their key players.

However, it's certainly not going to be easy for them.

As per Football Insider, West Ham United are set to step up their interest in James Ward-Prowse, whilst Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are exploring a deal to sign Romeo Lavia.