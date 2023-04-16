Southampton 'could attract' Graham Potter to take over at St Mary's if they secure Premier League survival, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Ruben Selles is currently in charge of the Saints as they battle to stay in the English top flight, where they sit four points adrift with eight matches left to play.

Southampton latest news - Graham Potter

Recently, Football Insider have claimed that Potter would prefer to take the Southampton job over being installed as manager at Leicester City in the summer.

The 47-year-old is said to be a 'firm target' for both clubs in the off-season; however, he believes that the Saints would 'be a better fit' to pitch his vision should they maintain their Premier League status this term.

Of course, Potter spent eight months as a Southampton player in the 1996/97 campaign, though it is believed that he is unwilling to finalise his next steps until the end of this campaign.

The Times report that Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has tipped Potter to bounce back in management following his dismissal at Stamford Bridge, stating: "I sent [Potter] a message. He helped me a lot. It was difficult for me at first, changing country and moving everything after eight years [at Napoli] and I can tell him thank you. He’ll have a good future."

What has Dean Jones said about Graham Potter?

Journalist Jones doesn't think it is outwith the realm of possibility that Potter could end up at Southampton if they stay up this season.

Jones told GMS: "In terms of his reputation, he needs to be very careful that his next job doesn't go wrong. From a professional point of view, he won't want to stay out of the game too long either because he'll want to get back to work and start showing why he was considered such a good coach in the first place at Brighton. I don’t think it’s impossible for a club of Southampton’s size to attract him, but obviously, that means staying up this season and at the moment, that's not looking good."

Would Graham Potter be a good appointment for Southampton?

In the event that current boss Selles doesn't get handed the chance to steer Southampton forward next season, Potter would be a great option if he was given the patience to instil his ideas and build a squad befitting of his tactical philosophy on the South Coast.

His best work came at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he guided the Seagulls to a record ninth-place Premier League finish in 2021/22, as per The Guardian, while many would also argue that he laid the groundwork for Roberto De Zerbi to take on the job and flourish, with Potter leaving his old side fourth in the table when departing for Chelsea last year.

His spell at Stamford Bridge, unfortunately, didn't work out; nevertheless, there is scope for Potter to revive Southampton in 2023/24 if they can keep their heads above water in the Premier League.