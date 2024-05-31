Highlights Southampton are back in the Premier League again, and they have had some special players compete in the top-flight over the years.

Virgil Van Dijk's undeniable talent places him in the team, guiding Southampton to European football and a League Cup final.

He's not the only player in the XI who achieved special things with both the club and elsewhere.

After a narrow 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship Playoff final, Southampton have returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking. With yet another spell in the top flight beckoning, the Saints will hope to add a few quality players to their side during the summer transfer window.

They have had many fantastic footballers throughout their time in the top flight, but which stars exactly belong in an all-time best XI for the Saints? The likes of Graziano Pelle, Adam Lallana, and Morgan Schneiderlin are fondly remembered but don't quite make the cut.

Gareth Bale never played for Southampton in the Premier League so doesn't make the team.

Southampton's Greatest Ever Premier League XI Position Name Nationality GK Fraser Forster England LB Ryan Bertrand England CB Virgil Van Dijk Netherlands CB Jose Fonte Portugal RB Kyle Walker-Peters England RM Dusan Tadic Serbia CM James Ward-Prowse England CM Matt Le Tissier Guernsey LM Sadio Mane Senegal ST Rickie Lambert England ST James Beattie England

Fraser Forster

Goalkeeper

Southampton have had many good goalkeepers throughout their Premier League era, but Fraser Forster stands out as the best of the bunch. With 162 appearances for the Saints, he established himself as the number one goalkeeper at the club throughout his 7-year tenure on the south coast.

He proved to be a huge influence in many seasons when Southampton were battling relegation to keep them in the league. A fantastic player on his day, and the Englishman’s performances over the years see him claim a spot in this special XI.

Fraser Forster's Southampton Career Appearances 162 Clean Sheets 55

Ryan Bertrand

Left-Back

Joining Southampton in 2014, Ryan Bertrand was yet another player to make an instant impact, playing 39 times in his debut season and continuing to start for the club until his departure in 2021.

He accumulated 240 appearances for the club, this time included being a part of the 2014 and 2015 sides that both achieved European qualification by finishing in seventh and sixth place respectively. Although players like Gareth Bale and Wayne Bridge could feature here, Bertrand’s contribution for the club – as opposed to what others achieved elsewhere – is what edges it for the former England international.

Ryan Bertrand's Southampton Career Appearances 240 Goals 8 Assists 17

Virgil Van Dijk

Centre-Back

One of, if not the most straightforward additions to this side, Virgil Van Dijk from a talent perspective could be one of the greatest footballers to ever play for Southampton. The Dutchman joined the club from Celtic in 2015 and quickly established himself as one of the very best the Premier League had to offer.

Guiding Southampton to European football and finishing the 2016/17 season as League Cup runners-up. This form then earned him a £76 million move to Liverpool, where he remains to this day. A record-breaking defender in many different ways, Van Dijk’s spell at Southampton is more than enough to get him into this team.

Virgil Van Dijk's Southampton Career Appearances 270 Goals 23 Assists 12

Jose Fonte

Centre-Back

A legend at Southampton, Jose Fonte was an extremely influential player during his time with the Saints between 2009 and 2016. Throughout his 288 appearances for the club, he managed to be a massive part of their meteoric rise from League One disparity to the top six in the Premier League in just seven years, an astonishing feat that Fonte was a key figure in.

Despite his departure from the club in 2016 to West Ham United, Fonte left a legacy at Southampton that will last an eternity with the fans, an easy selection to partner Van Dijk in this all-time side.

Jose Fonte's Southampton Career Appearances 288 Goals 15 Assists 8

Kyle Walker-Peters

Right-Back

The only player on this list that is still at Southampton, Kyle Walker-Peters has enjoyed an excellent tenure at the club so far. He joined the club in 2019 from Tottenham in an attempt to rejuvenate his career, and he did just that. He instantly became a fan-favourite and was labelled as one of the best players at the club in their last seasons in the Premier League.

After playing a massive part this year in their promotion back to the Premier League, he will hope to continue where he left off in the top flight as he will help the club fight to hopefully retain their status in the Premier League next season.

Kyle Walker-Peters' Southampton Career Appearances 167 Goals 6 Assists 9

Dusan Tadic

Right-Midfield

A player who could be labelled as a ‘Streets won’t forget’ player, Dusan Tadic was absolutely superb for the Saints in the Premier League. He signed as a fairly unknown player from FC Twente in 2014 but quickly established himself as a top talent. With 23 goals and 32 assists for the club including a season with 21 G/A in 2015/16, Tadic certainly delivered everything Southampton could have asked for.

With the Serbian playing even better after his move to Ajax in 2018, helping the Dutch giants make the Champions League semi-final, he has proven his talent is extremely impressive, and he earns his space in this XI.

Dusan Tadic's Southampton Career Appearances 162 Goals 24 Assists 32

James Ward-Prowse

Centre-Midfield

A true Southampton legend, James Ward-Prowse has left a legacy with this club that will definitely never be forgotten. Although he was born in Portsmouth, the site of their bitter rivals, the midfielder was a product of the Southampton academy. He made his debut in 2011 and became an instant fan favourite. He has now accumulated 410 appearances for his boyhood club.

Arguably the best player in their Premier League side for multiple years whilst also becoming an England international, Ward-Prowse just had to feature in this team. Even though he has now moved on to West Ham since Southampton’s relegation, he is and will always be a Saints legend.

James Ward-Prowse's Southampton Career Appearances 410 Goals 55 Assists 52

Matt Le Tissier

Centre-Midfield

Arguably the greatest player to ever play for Southampton, Matt Le Tissier spent his entire professional career with the club where he came through the ranks. Playing 481 times with 182 goals and 49 assists, he is one of the very few players from an earlier era to feature in this all-time side. He was the first midfielder to score 100 Premier League goals and scored the final goal at the iconic Dell Stadium before their move to St Mary’s.

Alan Ball’s famous quote ‘Give the ball to Tiss’ summarises exactly how good the Guernseyman was for Southampton. He will forever be remembered as not only one of the Saints’ best-ever players but one of the greatest Premier League midfielders ever.

Matt Le Tissier's Southampton Career Appearances 481 Goals 182 Assists 49

Sadio Mane

Left-Midfield

Another player who eventually outgrew Southampton like Van Dijk, Sadio Mane may have only spent two years at the club but he earned his space in this side comfortably. He joined the club in 2014 after a £20 million move from RB Salzburg and made an instant impact for the club. Scoring 25 goals in just two seasons for the club. His form earned him a move to Liverpool where he became a legend at the club in the Jurgen Klopp era.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sadio Mane holds the record for the quickest-ever Premier League hat-trick, which he achieved at Southampton. He scored three goals in 2 minutes 56 seconds in a 6-1 win over Aston Villa in 2015.

Another player who was not with the club for a prolonged period of time, but his sheer quality in this short period of time cemented himself as one of the best players in Southampton’s Premier League era.

Sadio Mane's Southampton Career Appearances 75 Goals 25 Assists 9

Rickie Lambert

Striker

A true fairytale story, Rickie Lambert will go down as one of the best strikers in Southampton’s most successful era. He moved from Bristol Rovers in 2009, with the aim of guiding the club up the leagues. With 51 goals in League One and 27 goals in the Championship, worked hard to become a Premier League striker. 28 goals in two seasons in the top flight before his departure to Liverpool ensured that he cemented himself as a Saints legend.

Although there are many talented strikers who played for the club at the highest level for a while longer than Lambert, his story to the top is what sets him apart. At his best, he was fantastic to watch.

Rickie Lambert's Southampton Career Appearances 235 Goals 117 Assists 58

James Beattie

Striker

It could not be an all-time Southampton XI without including the iconic James Beattie as one of the strikers. He made 232 appearances for the club between 1998 and 2005. In that time he managed to score 76 goals across all competitions as he cemented himself as a cult hero in red and white. Scoring double figures in four consecutive seasons including 23 goals in the 2002/03 season, a total that was only beaten by Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Thierry Henry.

Beattie becoming an England international in 2003 rounded up what was a fantastic career with Southampton. His longevity of scoring goals across many seasons means that he deserves a mention with some of the best to ever play for the club.

James Beattie's Southampton Career Appearances 232 Goals 76 Assists 13

Data via Transfermarkt and Opta (Accurate as of 28/05/24)