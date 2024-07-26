Highlights Southampton face competition from Atalanta for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

The Saints have reportedly made a concrete move to sign the player.

O’Riley is under contract at Celtic until the summer of 2027.

Southampton have been handed a significant blow in their pursuit of Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, with journalist Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT that the player is keen to join Atalanta instead.

The Saints face a significant summer following their promotion to the Premier League. After finishing fourth in the Championship standings last term, they beat Leeds United 1-0 in the play-off final to book their place in the top flight once again, following their initial relegation in 2023.

So far, Southampton have completed eight permanent signings, which includes former player Adam Lallana on a free transfer from Brighton. Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been the most expensive arrival after he joined on a permanent deal from Manchester City following a successful loan spell last season, while Flynn Downes signed from West Ham earlier this month.

O’Riley ‘Keen’ on Atalanta Move

The Saints also want to land the Denmark international

Southampton will face stern competition from Serie A club Atalanta for O’Riley this summer, according to Romano. The journalist claims the Celtic midfielder is eager to join the Europa League winners and there is a strong possibility a deal could be completed in the coming days.

Atalanta have already bolstered their midfield ranks with the addition of 24-year-old Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. However, with the futures of Teun Koopmeiners and Ederson up in the air due to interest from Europe's top clubs, they appear eager to make further additions as they gear up for Champions League football next season.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“The player is keen on a potential move to Atalanta. I think there is a concrete possibility for this deal to happen. Again, it’s difficult, but there are still negotiations and there’s a possibility it could happen in the next few days.”

Southampton Make Their 'Move' for O'Riley

O'Riley is under contract until 2027

News of Atalanta’s interest and the player’s desire to join will come as a significant blow to Southampton following reports they have made concrete moves to land O’Riley. According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta have so far had two bids knocked back by Celtic as they hold out for a club-record fee.

The report goes on to say the Saints have also made their move for the player in recent days as the race for his signature heats up. O’Riley last signed a contract extension at Celtic Park in September last year and his current deal runs until 2027 with other reports suggesting Celtic want £25m+ for the player.

Matt O'Riley 2023/24 stats for Celtic in all competitions Appearances 49 Goals 19 Assists 18 Minutes played 4,291

The 23-year-old began his career in Fulham’s youth ranks, and he made five senior appearances for the London club. After his release in July 2020, he was without a club for several months before he was signed by MK Dons in January 2021.

After one year with the then League One side, Celtic triggered his £1.5million release clause and he made the move north of the border in January 2022. Since then, he has impressed in the Scottish Premiership and even earned a senior debut for Denmark in November last year.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.