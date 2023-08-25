Southampton and Swansea City are close to reaching an agreement for defender Nathan Wood and journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed the deal's finer details to GIVEMESPORT.

Russell Martin and his side are running thin on the ground in the centre-back department and are looking to snare the 21-year-old before the transfer deadline next Friday - they are already set to add Ryan Fraser and Mason Holgate to their squad, as per BBC's Adam Blackmore.

Southampton transfer news – Nathan Wood

Swansea head coach Michael Duff recently claimed the club had rejected Southampton’s opening proposal for Wood (via WalesOnline). Now, however, MailOnline have reported that the south coast outfit have returned to Swansea’s chiefs with an improved bid worth £10m, including add-ons. The report suggests the one-cap England Under-21 international is eager to join Martin and co at St. Mary’s, with the two sharing an understanding from their time in the Welsh city together.

The centre-back, who has a year remaining on the two-year contract he penned last summer, has made three appearances so far this season and even notched a goal in a 3-2 loss to Birmingham City. Wood’s arrival will coincide nicely with Armel Bella-Kotchap’s likely exit as German giants Bayern Munich have been credited with an interest in Southampton's young gem, though reports have suggested that his Championship employers' asking price is way out of reach for his would-be buyers.

With the young German ace poised to up and leave before September 1, signing someone of Wood’s age and quality would be wise and Galetti has now provided GIVEMESPORT with the finer details of the move.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Southampton and Nathan Wood?

Galetti claims that Southampton, after completing a season-long loan deal for Flynn Downes, are now laser-focused on securing the services of Wood. The journalist, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, suggested the defender is keen on the move, which is expected to be completed imminently.

He said: “Southampton completed in the past days the loan signing of Flynn Downes who, as we were told, was among their main targets. Now, the Saints are fully focused on Nathan Wood deal, and the talks with Swansea are almost completed with Wood ready to join Southampton on a permanent deal of around £10m with add-ons.”

What next for Southampton?

While additions to the Southampton squad are deemed extremely important before the window slams firmly shut on September 1, they also have one eye on potential outgoings. As such, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that Nathan Tella could be heading out the doors as he has piqued concrete interest from Bayer Leverkusen after notching one goal and assist apiece in the early stages of the new campaign.

Tella, 24, has less than two years to run on his St. Mary's contract, but could cut his time at the Championship outfit short with a move overseas this summer. In a last-ditch attempt to retain the former Arsenal man, they have slapped a £25m price tag on his head, per MailOnline, amid the links to Leverkusen. The report suggested the German side have lodged an offer worth £17.5m, while there is ever-growing belief that a £20m deal can be struck before the curtains are drawn on the summer transfer window.