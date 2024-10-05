Southampton squandered a lead at the Emirates Stadium today to lose 3-1 to Arsenal, a result that means Russell Martin's side remain without a win this season from seven attempts, and should surely spell the end of the former Swansea City manager's tenure at St. Mary's.

Despite dominating possession and territory in the first half, Arsenal struggled to break through a dogged Southampton back-line, and the Saints managed to score the opening goal of the game shortly after the interval, as Cameron Archer's deflected effort span beyond an outstretched David Raya. The away team's lead lasted just three minutes though, as Kai Havertz bent a sweet strike past Aaron Ramsdale, before goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka completed the comeback.

Having accumulated just one Premier League point so far, Southampton sit 19th in the table, spared the embarrassment of being rock bottom by an abject Wolves side. Such a record and the dismal nature of today's late capitulation ought to prompt the club's hierarchy to consider Martin's position as head coach, with the international break presenting the perfect opportunity to do so.

Southampton Should Sack Martin

The style of play hasn't translated to the Premier League

Appointed as first-team manager last season despite fan backlash, Martin earned plaudits in the Championship for implementing a clear identity, with his teams looking to dominate possession and territory throughout football matches.

This playing style was successfully enacted by the ex-Norwich City player and the Saints subsequently won promotion back to the Premier League by beating Leeds 1-0 at Wembley in May.

However, this playing style has failed to effectively translate to the top flight, with Martin insistent on retaining this identity, but perhaps not having the requisite quality to execute it at this level. Convincing defeats at the hands of Manchester United, Brentford, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest meant Southampton came into the encounter in North London in desperate need of points.

On course to do so before capitulating from just before the hour mark onwards, Southampton's defensive frailties were exposed once again, which will be hugely concerning to the club's senior figures.

Reports earlier this week suggested defeat against Bournemouth on Monday night could be costly for Martin, and with that and today's loss ensuing, surely he's on borrowed time. Graham Potter has been lined up as a possible successor, and the international break represents an opportune time to make the change, and allow the proposed replacement to settle in.

Martin's Record as Southampton Manager Matches Managed 63 Wins 32 Draws 12 Losses 17 Win Percentage 51%

Martin Reacts to Jack Stephens Charge

The manager was frustrated

Martin's task of picking up points at the Emirates was made more challenging by the absence of Jack Stephens, who was suspended after picking up a red card against Manchester United, and given a further two-match ban due to his misconduct in the aftermath. The Southampton captain reportedly launched an explosive rant towards the match official in the encounter with United, resulting in his additional punishment.

Martin responded to Stephens' FA charge by expressing his disappointment with his player. The maligned manager said:

"They've drawn a line in the sand. I think as long as everyone's treated the same, we have to accept it. Jack knows he's made a mistake. He's frustrated with himself, we're frustrated not to have him available."

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 05/10/2024