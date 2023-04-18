Burnley have been told by Nathan Tella's parent club Southampton that the winger isn't available to buy on a permanent deal this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Tella has enjoyed a successful loan move with Burnley and Jones believes the Championship champions-elect will attempt to sign him this summer.

Burnley transfer news - Nathan Tella

As per a recent report by Football Insider, Burnley are looking to open talks with Premier League side Southampton over a permanent deal for attacker Tella.

Having shone on loan for Vincent Kompany's promotion-winners, the Burnley hierarchy are already eyeing up a long-term deal for the 23-year-old star.

It looks as if Tella's current club could be passing his parent side on their way up to the Premier League, with Southampton currently rooted to the bottom of the table.

Should Saints drop down a division, it's claimed the south coast outfit would look to keep hold of Tella ahead of their season in the second tier.

However, having established himself as an integral part of Kompany's starting-11, the electric forward could look to push for a move that would see him compete for the newly-promoted Premier League side.

As such, rumours surrounding the future of Tella, who earns a reported £19,000 per week, are starting to gather pace.

What has Dean Jones said about Tella to Burnley?

Despite their mooted interest, transfer insider Jones insists Southampton will do all they can to stop the forward from leaving on a permanent transfer.

On Tella's future, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "He’s not really sure what say he’s going to have in the matter. Saints have told Burnley at the moment that they intend to take him back and that they don't want him to join Burnley.”

How has Tella been performing for Burnley this season?

According to WhoScored's rankings, Tella has averaged an impressive 6.86 score from Burnley's Championship matches so far this season.

It's a rating that puts the Stevenage-born attacker among Burnley's strongest performers, with his goals and assists having been crucial to the Claret's successful campaign.

No player in the Burnley squad has netted more goals than Tella's 19 so far this season, having consistently indicated his worth to the Lancastrian side.

What's more, with five assists to his name, Tella boasts an impressive 24 G/A contributions across all competitions - a hole in the Burnley attack Komapny and Co. would no doubt struggle to fill if they weren't able to re-sign the forward at the end of the campaign.