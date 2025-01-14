Southampton have officially confirmed that chairman Henrik Kraft has stepped down from his role and will be replaced by Sport Republic's majority shareholder Dragan Solak.

Kraft has been in his position since January 2022, overseeing operations at St Mary's Stadium during a turbulent time. The Saints have been relegated to the Championship and promoted back to the Premier League since then, but they look destined to drop down once again as they sit at the bottom of the table.

In an official statement, Southampton have confirmed that Kraft has decided to step down from his role, with Solak taking over from him. Commenting on the situation, Solak has said...

“I would like to thank Henrik for the dedication and passion he has invested in his role. Whilst I am pleased with many aspects of the club’s management, I am deeply disappointed with the football results this season. We will be strengthening our football management team in the near future, and we will share details of that as soon as things are confirmed."

It's safe to say things haven't run smoothly for Southampton this season, with Russell Martin sacked earlier in the campaign. Ivan Juric, formerly of Roma, took over, but results have still been disappointing under his stewardship.

Although performances have been underwhelming on the pitch, questions have been asked about how the club is being run. Recruitment is undoubtedly a crucial aspect of football, and the Saints have struggled in this area over the last few years.

Solak has admitted that results on the pitch have been incredibly disappointing and they will be looking to strengthen their management team in the near future. Jason Wilcox played a key role at the club previously, but he left to join Manchester United in 2024.

The Saints are preparing to face Wilcox's United later this week as they continue to fight to stay in the Premier League. With the January transfer window open, it will be interesting to see how much they invest to improve their playing squad before the deadline.

