Southampton’s hierarchy are set to hold talks over Russell Martin’s future at St. Mary’s after a disappointing start to the Premier League season, Football Insider has reported.

The 38-year-old tactician is now understood to be fighting for his job, having failed to win any of the first seven games on Southampton’s top-flight return, sitting second-bottom in the table heading into the October international break.

According to the report, Martin still has ‘some credit in the bank’ after getting the Saints promoted back to the Premier League, but if results do not improve by the end of November, then a decision could be made to bring in a fresh face at St. Mary’s.

Southampton’s return of four goals from the first seven games in the Premier League is the worst among all 20 clubs, while the manner of the defeats is also reportedly raising alarms, having conceded 15 goals already.

The Saints will resume their season on 19 October, when they welcome fellow relegation candidates Leicester City, before a difficult trip to Manchester City a week later.

Russell Martin ‘Fighting For His Job’

After winless start to Premier League season

Winless in his first seven Premier League games, Martin will now face a potentially more favourable schedule to try and turn things around after a dire start to the campaign.

Aside from the Man City trip, Southampton will be facing bottom-five clubs Leicester, Everton, and Wolves next in the Premier League, as well as Stoke in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

A couple of positive results would provide a much-needed confidence boost for Martin’s men, who have so far failed to turn their possession-based approach into goals, despite having the fifth-best average in the top-flight with 57.4%.

The Saints won promotion with more possession than any other team in England last season, an astounding 65%, but had the worst defensive record among the top five clubs in the Championship, conceding 63 goals in the process.

Russell Martin Southampton Record (2023-24) Matches 63 Wins 32 Draws 12 Losses 19 Goals scored 116 Goals conceded 95 Points per match 1.17

Tottenham Eye Tyler Dibling

Tracking the 18-year-old’s progress

Tottenham Hotspur are tracking the progress of exciting Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling and are expected to join the race for the promising winger next year, according to Football Insider.

Dibling’s sparkling start to life in the Premier League has stood out despite the club’s recent struggles, as he has appeared in all seven fixtures so far, scoring one goal in 317 minutes of top-flight action.

According to the report, Spurs are one of the potential suitors who have sent scouts to watch Dibling and are keen to jump in front of interested clubs before his value skyrockets.

Tottenham have made a habit of acquiring promising starlets in recent months – Dibling would be joining an array of young talents in north London, including Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, and Wilson Odobert, who all joined the club in the summer transfer window.

