Southampton are in "pole position" to complete a move for Metz midfielder Lamine Camara this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

The Saints are keen to bolster their midfield options after achieving promotion back to the Premier League via the playoffs, and have already added Flynn Downes to the squad permanently after a successful loan spell last season.

But they're now keen to add the Senegal international to the squad too and have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of the 20-year-old despite interest from Saudi Arabia.

Southampton Push for Lamine Camara Transfer

Saudi clubs also interested in deal

Southampton are the team leading the chase for the Ligue 2 midfielder this summer, despite an offer already being made by Saudi giants Al Qadsiah.

Metz accepted a "crazy" offer worth €15m (£12.6m) for the Senegalese midfielder, however the "revelation" has rejected the move as he is prioritising playing in the Premier League instead.

Lamine Camara's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 1 Assists 4 Pass Accuracy 72.7% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.63 Tackles Per 90 2.47 Interceptions Per 90 1.12

Southampton have already made an offer for Camara, however Metz weren't satisfied and turned it down, but more negotiations are expected to take place in the coming weeks. The value of Southampton's offer has not been leaked, although they believe Camara will ultimately go for significantly more than his €10million transfermarkt value.

Camara, previously described as a "future icon" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, made the move to Europe in 2022. In two seasons he has made 37 appearances for the French side, scoring twice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamine Camara has only completed 37 appearances in a European league in his career.

Southampton Want to Sign Matt O'Riley

Celtic star is a top target at St Mary's

While Camara is a target at St Mary's this summer and an offer has been made, he is not the only target for manager Russell Martin.

The club have already completed an £18m deal for Downes from West Ham, but the Saints have also made a concrete move for Celtic sensation Matt O'Riley in recent days.

A £14million bid was submitted to the Scottish champions but it was turned down, with Europa League holders Atalanta also showing an interest in the 23-year-old Denmark international.

The attack is also an area that is being targeted for strengthening, with Sunderland winger Jack Clarke a target, although they face competition from fellow Premier League new boys Ipswich Town.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has also emerged as a potential target should he leave the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners open to a loan move.

